Who went home in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 episodes 4 and 5? Details explored

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 returned with episodes 4 and 5 on Sunday, May 1, 2024, which focused on "Artistry" and "Adaptability." According to Food Network, it is the world's most difficult cooking competition, combining elements of a social experiment and a culinary marathon. 24 chefs compete for 24 actual, nonstop hours.

The show is co-hosted by Michael Symon and Esther Choi, who guide the chefs through different challenges. The chefs who receive the lowest scores are eliminated. This week, Damaris Phillips and Elia Ambourad were eliminated after scoring the lowest on a challenge.

The eliminations so far in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing

The chefs eliminated in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing so far are:

Michele Ragussis

Star Maye

Ashleigh Shanti

Richie Farina

Ilan Hall

Arturo Leighton

Dara Yu

Zuri Resendiz

Marc Murphy

Sam Cruz

Leslie Daniel

Damaris Phillips

Elia Ambourad

Each chef was given a classic painting to use as the basis for their cuisine in the challenge. However, it was a dual challenge: each dish was scored out of 50 for taste and out of 50 for how well it honored the painting.

Damaris Phillips' interpretation of the painting Girl With the Pearl Earring failed to impress the guest judge. Elia Ambourad, on the other hand, initially won $2400 for her attempt to mimic artist Frida Kahlo. However, she was later eliminated during the second challenge, in which the chefs had to adapt to cook with no gas.

As the Golden Knife holder, Chef Elia got to assign the paintings, which she did at random after picking Monet for herself. Despite having five fewer minutes to cook, Chef Sawyer won the challenge with a score of 90 and claimed the Golden Knife. Chef Damaris was ultimately sent home after receiving the lowest score of 78.

On 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, the Golden Knife is awarded to the chef who excels in a challenge or finishes first in a speed test. The power associated with the Golden Knife this season varies. Chef Bryan was able to choose who would join him for a break.

What challenges were presented?

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing co-hosts Michael Symon and Esther Choi introduced the 'Artistry' challenge, giving the chefs 10 minutes to transform vegetables into a stunning feast, evaluated only on beauty, not taste. The chefs were then given renowned artwork to draw inspiration from.

In 'Adaptability,' the chefs faced a series of unexpected twists. First, they were given only two minutes to shop for ingredients to prepare a "lumberjack breakfast," but the twist came when guest judge Brooke Williamson asked them to make anything but breakfast. Later, they were tasked with transforming breakroom snacks into recreating an ice cream flavor that they had picked.

They were given real ice cream to taste and eat so they could recreate it, but the few other ingredients had to be retrieved from the break room snacks and refrigerator. They were allowed to retrieve ingredients from their station using some basic supplies like butter, flour, sugar, and salt.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing invited Fariyal Abdullahi, the chief chef at Marcus Samuelsson's Hav & Mar restaurant, to serve as the guest judge for the first hour.

Bryan Voltaggio received a free ticket to the next shift as guest judge Brooke Williamson declared him the winner, avoiding the elimination test. However, he had the privilege of selecting two chefs to join him in the break room as the new Golden Knife bearer. He selected Jonathan, Kathleen, and Kelsey Murphy, as he considered them to be three of the least of a threat.

"All my gas is gone!" Chef Stephanie Izard said, panicking, as the rest of the chefs also notice their gas has disappeared.

In the last task, which only included five chefs, they had to buy a "lumberjack breakfast," which included a variety of proteins, eggs, potatoes, toast, and other items, in two minutes.

Then, they had to use the ingredients to create a five-star dish. Several chefs appeared to be on the verge of tears when they heard the news. By this time, Stephanie Izard, Kevin Lee, Gabe Bertaccini, Nini Nguyen, and Elia Abourrad were the only chefs remaining, as three of the chefs were in the break room.

The gas backstage was abruptly turned off by host Symon. Now that their stoves were gas-free, the cooks must "adapt" to the situation. Fans on Instagram even thought that this part of the challenge was too brutal. Elia became the second chef to be eliminated after this challenge.

"That was the most grueling round of competition I’ve ever…" Chef Sawyer wrote on Instagram.

Who remains?

The chefs who have made it through the past two rounds on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing are:

Jonathon Sawyer

Bryan Voltaggio

Gabe Bertaccini

Stephanie Izard

Kevin Lee

Kelsey Murphy

Nini Nguyen

Kathleen O'Brien-Price

Watch 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing on Sundays at 8 pm ET on Food Network.

