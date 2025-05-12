“Sketchy judging”- 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing fans react to the Elia and Damaris’ elimination

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2, episodes 4 and 5 released on May 11. Each episode documented two challenges that determined the contestants' fates, who braced themselves for 24 challenges in 24 hours, as per the show's format. In episodes 4 and 5, Damaris Phillips and Elia Aboumrad were eliminated, respectively. Fans reacted strongly to the elimination.

The fourth episode presented challenges with the theme "Artistry"; contestants first had to create a visually appealing dish, regardless of its taste. For the second challenge, the contestants were assigned one classic painting each and were asked to make a dish inspired by it, this time, with its taste intact. Damaris Phillips' dish, inspired by the classic Girl with a Pearl Earring, was the least appealing to the judges, so they eliminated her in episode four.

Then, for episode five, Elia Aboumrad was eliminated after she failed to please the judges with the dessert she made out of ice cream and snack items, according to the challenge's rules. Fans of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing came to X to react to these eliminations.

"There was some sketchy judging in this week’s #24in24 #LastChefStanding. Makes you wonder about pre-existing relationships affecting outcomes," a fan said.

"Not a huge fan of guest judge Fariyal critiquing the art plates. Her criticism is all over the place and doesn't make a ton of sense," said another.

Some fans of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing thought Elia's elimination was unfair.

"ELIA DID NOT DESERVE TO WIN THAT AND YOU ALL KNOW IT!!" added one.

"I don’t think Elia deserved to go home on that dish…I would definitely have it if I was in her restaurant," said another.

"Right?! I'm definitely surprised she went home tonight. But not mad about it! Haha," wrote another.

Some 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing fans said how they liked Damaris' dish.

"I really liked Kathleen and Damaris's plates!" an X user wrote.

"I kind of hate the producers for having that type of confessional with Damaris," another user wrote.

"Bummed about that elimination," commented one.

Who won the challenges on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 episodes 4 and 5?

Episode 4 focused on "Artistry," which had the contestants first plate a beautiful dish. They didn't have to pay attention to the taste because the judges were going to judge it without tasting it, only on visual merits. She aced this first challenge and won it, winning the $2400 prize that came with it. Elia Aboumrad got eliminated based on her second challenge.

In the second challenge of the same episode, each contestant was given a painting to draw inspiration from, Jonathan Sawyer bagged the win as he scored the highest on visuals and taste. In the third challenge, i.e., the first challenge of episode 5, the contestants had to make a dessert out of ice cream. They were given some staples like sugar and butter, but the rest of the ingredients had to be sourced from the snack cart in the break room.

Bryan Voltaggio was chosen as the winner of this challenge. With this win, he won immunity from the upcoming elimination. Then came the final challenge, where they were asked to make a five-star entree with breakfast ingredients, such as protein, eggs, toast, etc. In a surprising twist, host Michael even shut off the gas backstage, compelling the contestants to create dishes without gas. At the end, Gabe Bertaccini emerged victorious.

New episodes of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 are released on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network.

