Who went home in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 episodes 6 and 7? Details explored

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 aired episodes 6 and 7 simultaneously on May 18, 2025, as the eight remaining chefs competed in different challenges to survive. Only eight chefs remained in the competition, that is shot one-time, as they hoped to get their hands on the winning prize of $75,000.
The remaining contestants on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 were Stephanie Izard, Kevin Lee, Kelsey Murphy, Nini Nguyen, Kathleen O'Brien-Price, Gabe Bertaccini, Jonathon Sawyer, and Bryan Voltaggio. In the previous episode, Elia Ambourad and Damaris Phillips were eliminated.
During the latest episode, the first task was the team soup and sandwich challenge, which was won by Team Bryan. Meanwhile, in the Elimination Challenge, Kevin and Gabe had to face off for survival by cooking spicy street food. Then, among the two contestants, Gabe Bertaccini was eliminated by the judges.
What other events happened on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 episodes 6 and 7?
In shift 6 of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, hosts Michael Symon and Esther Choi revealed that the Top 8 chefs would be competing in a soup and sandwich challenge. The chefs were divided into two teams, with Bryan Voltaggio leading Jonathon Sawyer, Kelsey Murphy, and Kathleen O'Brien-Price. With Bryan having the Golden Knife from the previous challenge, he chose Gabe to be the leader of the other team along with Nini Nguyen, Kevin Lee, and Stephanie Izard.
Soon, Carlos Anthony and Brian Malarkey were announced as the guest judges. Gabe's team made Tom Kha soup and banh mi meatball sandwiches, while Bryan's team prepared corn chowder with crab and Cuban sandwiches. The chefs then had to choose a style (sour, nutty, or smoky) for their dishes.
They also had to incorporate a specific ingredient (preserved lemons, anchovies, or unsweetened baking chocolate) while selecting a kitchen tool (ISI cannister, spiralizer, or vacuum sealer). Gabe's team struggled with organization and forgot to plate one of their dishes. This gave an edge to Team Bryan, who were declared the winner on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing.
Gabe, Kevin, Steph, and Nini were sent to the next challenge. Bryan, as the winning team captain, kept the Golden Knife and decided the teams for the next challenge. He had the chefs draw to determine the teams, which ended up being Steph and Nini versus Kevin and Gabe. The challenge was to make three hors d'oeuvres, fried, cheesy, and sweet.
Ultimately, the women's team won the fried and sweet points, while the men's team won the cheesy point. As a result, the women's team won the challenge. In the next challenge, Kevin and Gabe competed against each other, and Bryan also joined. If Bryan won, he would get $10,000 and a spot in the finale, and Kevin and Gabe would be eliminated.
However, Kevin won the challenge and saved himself in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing. The final challenge of the night consisted of the cheftestants having to use the whole fish, with a double elimination at stake. The chefs had 20 minutes, but they could earn extra time by answering a trivia question correctly. Sawyer and Steph gained extra time, while Kevin had his time cut due to incorrect answers.
Kevin, with only 10 minutes left, decided to make a crudo with raw fish. Bryan's dish ranked the highest, while Kevin Lee, Kathleen O'Brien-Price, and Kelsey Murphy were at risk of elimination before the finale.
Tune in next week for the two-hour finale to find out who makes the Top 5 and which two players get eliminated.