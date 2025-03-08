"Negativeness after the fact was really unnecessary" — The Traitors US star Dorinda addresses Bob The Drag Queen's post-elimination comments

At The Traitors season 3 reunion, host Andy Cohen noticed that the season kicked off with the cast of the Housewives franchise being targeted. Soon afterward, Dorinda Medley came on stage and expressed her unhappiness about being eliminated first. She was also upset that Bob the Drag Queen made jokes about it on social media. Bob told Dorinda that he didn't dislike her, he just eliminated her.

Feeling upset about how the Housewives were treated, she revealed that she called the host of The Traitors reunion, Andy Cohen, and cried about what happened in the reality show.

What hurt Dorinda the most was when Bob said he didn't know her or her background on The Real Housewives of New York City after he eliminated her. She expressed,

“This negativeness after the fact was really unnecessary.”

What happened between Dorinda Medley and Bob The Drag Queen in The Traitors US season 3 reunion?

The rivalry started when The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan walked in and showed off her look in front of Bob. But Bob responded, saying Chanel was "a close second." The drama began when Dorinda confronted Bob about eliminating her from the game. Dorinda said she was sad about being eliminated, but not angry. She even called Andy Cohen after the show to cry about what happened.

Dorinda told Bob she liked her and wanted to get to know her better. She thought it was unfortunate that things turned negative after the elimination. Before the season aired, Bob admitted in a November 8, 2024 interview with PRIDE that she didn't know who the cast members were when she met them. She said she wasn't being shady, just honest.

"The truth is, I didn't know who any of them were. I did not know a single one of those people and I'm not being shady. That's just me being honest," said The Traitors star Bob The Drag Queen.

Back at the reunion, Bob repeated that she didn't know any of the cast members. She told Dorinda that she was the only one taking it personally. Dorinda kept talking over Bob, who asked her to stop. Bob asked if Dorinda was able to let her finish speaking. Andy Cohen joked that Dorinda didn't like being put on hold, referencing her time on The Real Housewives of New York.

Bob also told Dorinda that she never had to bring others down to get attention on TV. Chanel jumped in, saying Bob was jealous because Chanel was the funniest person on the show. Bob responded by saying she'd watch Chanel's comedy special when it came out. She also mentioned that she already had two comedy specials of her own.

“I assure you Dorinda, and this is no shade to anyone here, I have never, ever had to try to make someone else diminish so that I could have stage time or screen time. No shade, I have been a star on every TV show I've ever been on,” stated Bob The Drag Queen.

Meanwhile, in The Traitors US season 3 reunion, the Faithfuls explained to Andy that trust among them was key to their win. They felt the Traitors had manipulated them, and by the end, they trusted each other. Dylan felt confident about Britney's banishment, thinking her argument was suspicious. During the reunion, Andy asked Carolyn if she felt respected by her fellow Traitors.

Carolyn said she never felt respected and Danielle said that it came down to miscommunication. Danielle had sworn she wasn't a Traitor during the season, but it turned out she was. At the reunion, she said she didn't feel bad about her actions but her only regret during the experience was trusting Britney.

Season 3 of The Traitors US can be currently streamed on Peacock.

