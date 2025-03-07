"That's not the truth" — The Traitors US star Britney denies Danielle's assertion of close friendship at the reunion

Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes had a long history before entering The Traitors mansion. Despite being alums of another reality show Big Brother (BB), they never competed together on the Peacock. The eventually formed a common ground through fellow alumni and mutual friends.

In 2023, they first met during the BB season 25 premiere, when they entered the house with Frankie Grande as guests. Later that year, they appeared in the Big Brother Reindeer Games.

On January 9, 2025, The Traitors season 3 premiered on Peacock and brought the two female players together again. Britney voted for Danielle's elimination in the finale.

During the The Traitors reunion which aired on March 6, 2025, host Andy Cohen asked Britney about her equation with Danielle. While Britney found it complicated, Danielle felt disappointed as they had a relationship before the Reindeer Games. Britney disagreed and felt Danielle's comments made her look bad.

"I had met you two times. I had spent three cumulative hours with you prior to Reindeer Games, total... And I have to attest that that's not the truth," said Britney.

The Traitors star Danielle Reyes secured her place in Big Brother history by finishing as the runner-up in season 3, which aired in 2002. Her ally Jason Guy cast the sole vote for her, but it was Lisa Donahue who took the grand prize. After season 3, Danielle returned for Big Brother's first All-Stars season in 2006, placing sixth.

She formed alliances with notable players like Boogie, Dr. Will Kirby, James Rhine, and Erika Landin. Danielle was eventually voted out and became the fourth jury member. Danielle stepped away from Big Brother after that, but 17 years later, she competed in the BB spin-off series, Reindeer Games.

Britney, like her The Traitors season 3 cast mate, Danielle, has appeared in two installments of Big Brother. She first participated in season 12 (2010) and then in season 14 (2012), she returned as a coach, playing alongside Dan and Janelle. However, she became a victim of Dan's strategy and was voted out. Britney eventually became the second jury member. After that, Britney took an 11-year break.

After appearing together in BB season 25, Britney and Danielle reunited in the holiday-themed competition series Reindeer Games in 2023. They decided to form a women's alliance as former players. In episode 3, contestants faced the Santa's Showdown elimination challenge, a puzzle with a knockout format.

Nicole Franzel, who had won a challenge earlier, chose Frankie to go first. Frankie finished quickly, and the next contestants had less time. Britney and Danielle asked not to be chosen, as they had struggled with previous challenges. However, Xavier, secretly aligned with Danielle and chose Britney. Despite expecting to lose, Britney solved the puzzle with time to spare.

After learning Xavier worked with Danielle, Britney felt betrayed for being left out. When Taylor Hale volunteered to go next, Britney chose Danielle instead. Danielle lost the challenge by a few seconds and became the third person to be eliminated. Danielle later expressed her hurt and shock at Britney's decision, saying Britney was her preferred final partner.

“I understand she did it for game purposes, and she said she had thoughts or feelings about me in the house, but again, my feelings were based on my relationship outside the game," said Danielle after her exit from Reindeer Games.

Britney was able to finish fifth in the show. She explained that targeting Danielle wasn't always her plan, but she didn't trust the latter's loyalty to their women's alliance. She thought Danielle had a stronger alliance with others and was doing well socially. Britney believed Danielle would be saved over her if given the chance, leading to her decision to target Danielle.

Watch the duo on The Traitors US season 3 currently streaming on Peacock.

