"CLOCKED THE TEA" — The Traitors US fans react to Bob calling Britney out for betraying Danielle at the reunion

The Traitors US Season 3 reunion aired alongside the season finale on March 6, 2025, on Bravo. The segment saw multiple confrontations, including one between Danielle and Britney as the latter voted her out during the season finale despite both of them being traitors.

Ad

During the reunion, as the two tried to hash out their differences, Bob the Drag Queen confronted her and told her that she didn't "have to" vote for Danielle.

Fans of the reality show commented on Bob the Drag Queen calling Britney out and praised them for the same. One person wrote on X:

"ALL TEA NO SHADE.... LOVE YOU BRITNEY BUT. BOB CLOCKED THE TEA ON YOU WITH THAT ONE. BUT IT WAS THE "YES I HAVE WATCHED THE SHOW TAMAR" FOR ME LMAOOO."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bob is so right. Britney threw stones and hid her hands all season when it came to Danielle," a fan commented.

"Bob the drag queen clocked Britney tea! You consistently switch up on Danielle & then act like omg i can’t believe i did that… girl just admit it was wrong & move on & acknowledge the fact you betrayed Danielle ONCE AGAIN. But Danielle shouldn’t have trusted her," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of The Traitors US Season 3 felt Bob the Drag Queen was in the right for calling Britney out:

"Bob dragging Britney on behalf of Danielle. He's right," a person wrote.

"She didnt need to do it on the traitors...but everyone forgets that Danielle told X to put Britney in before Britney put Danielle in on Raindeer games lmao," a fan commented.

Ad

"What bothered me about this was this was meant to be a conversation between Danielle and Britney. I didn’t feel Bobs opinion was necessary. Also everyone gaslighting britney that Delores didn’t do what they showed us she did on the show was crazy work," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US Season 3 further said:

Ad

"Love that Dolores and bob have Danielle’s back. Also, thinking about how if the tables were turned, Britney and the whites would be crucifying Danielle. This is just nasty. I don’t like it," a person wrote.

"gamers get it though. britney was just voting with where she thought the numbers would be. she underestimated just how bad dolores was at the round table voting. lol. it was a tough spot for britney to be in. look suspicious or vote out your closest ally," a fan commented.

Ad

"You do Danielle dirty" — The Traitors US Season 3 star Bob the Drag Queen confronts Britney for voting out Danielle

Ad

In The Traitors US Season 3's reunion special, the cast discussed Danielle's banishment from the show. Andy Cohen asked how it felt for Britney to sit across Danielle at the reunion and the cast member said it was "complicated."

The Big Brother alum said that in an alternate universe, it would have been a perfect setup for Danielle to kill her at the end. She added that the scenario lived in the back of her mind. Bob the Drag Queen asked Dolores whether she did the "eye thing" and RHONJ star asked what eye thing. The Drag Race star noted that Britney said Dolores had given her a signal to vote for Danielle.

Ad

"She made that up," Dolores said.

Britney argued that it was on the show while The Traitors US Season 3 star Dolores clarified she wasn't looking at her to do that. Bob the Drag Queen argued that Dolores could have been looking at anything and Britney asked whether they even watched the show.

"Yes, I watched the show, Tamar. The thing is, you — from the outside, it looks like you do Danielle dirty," Bob the Drag Queen argued.

Ad

Bob the Drag Queen added that Britney then pretended that she didn't believe she did that and reminded her that she voted for Danielle although she didn't have to.

Fans of The Traitors US Season 3 commented on the argument online and praised Bob the Drag Queen for calling Britney out.

Fans can stream the reunion special of The Traitors US Season 3 on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback