"Making a scene"— The Traitors US fans criticize Dorinda for being upset with Bob the Drag Queen 

The Traitors US season 3 aired its finale this week on Thursday, March 6, 2025, on Peacock. The finale saw Dylan, Gabby, Dolores, and Ivar emerge victorious, which was followed by a reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen.

During the segment, The Real Housewives star Dorinda Medley was asked why Bob the Drag Queen and the others murdered first. The cast member said she believed it was a smart decision, however, she was upset about what Bob said after the show.

She criticized Bob for saying she didn't know who she was and for all the negativity surrounding her. Ayan also criticized Bob and said they murdered her because she was the funniest person in the castle. Bob got into an argument with both cast members, and fans reacted to the same online.

One person wrote on X:

"dorinda making a scene about the fact that bob tdq said she didn't know her when bob did not know any damn person in the whole cast. it was not a dig, just a fact."

"So happy Dorinda was murdered first. One episode with her was more than enough. She really thought she was getting a moment at the reunion. She first tried being sassy and mad, then tried to cry boo hoo. Moving on..." a fan commented.

"Dorinda has met her match. The cute shade she tried to throw? Black women (trans and cis) and drag queens invented it. Even though Dorinda is my girl, I ride for Bob harder. Period," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 called Dorinda a "sore loser":

"Dorinda is such a sore loser, constantly butt hurt and not understanding that none of this is personal and it’s all just a game," a person wrote.

"Dorinda embarrassingly trying to clock Bob TDQ like baby please not everyone knows you or these bravo ppl…," a fan commented.

"seriously, Dorinda, Bob was replying to your rabid fans going after him when he said he didn’t even know who you were. It wasn’t an insult. It was him saying it wasn’t out of some pre planned malice. And to behave that way, saying he was only out for attention? Ick," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 further said:

"Ns but Dorinda thinking tht Bob The Drag Queen needed her for fame is a bit…deluded," a person wrote.

"I actually hope Bob TDQ gets in Dorinda’s a** at the reunion bc that was her problem on RHONY, nobody ever really got her together, not even Bethenny," a fan commented.

"I called Andy and cried"— Dorinda reflects upon her murder from The Traitors US season 3

In The Traitors US season 3's reunion special, Andy Cohen asked how Dorinda felt being the first cast member to be murdered. He further asked her why she believed Bob the Drag Queen and the others came for her and Dorinda said it was a smart move.

She said that they figured out that she was fierce but noted that there was one thing she didn't understand. While speaking to Bob the Drag Queen, she said that there was "whole thing" about "she's mad," and that there was blood on the Drag Race star's hands.

"I'm not ashamed of what I said — Too bad you don't like it," she recalled Bob's comments.

She further said that Bob said that they didn't know who Dorinda was and noted she didn't understand the statements. The Traitors US season 3 star added that she understood she was playing a game but was sad that she got murdered. She added that while she was upset, there was nothing to be "mad" about.

"Andy knows. I was very sad. I called Andy and cried," she added.

The Traitors US season 3 star noted she was upset with the negativity from Bob's side after the show and said they did it for "more airtime."

"You know, for same, for someone that you had no idea who she is, I thought that was wrong because I liked you," she added.

The Traitors US season 3 star Bob said he didn't dislike her, he simply murdered her in the show. Dorinda tried to say something but Bob told her it was their turn. They said they were going to talk and told Dorinda that they genuinely didn't know her and said Dorinda didn't know them either.

"I didn't know who you were. That's not a dig. It's a fact," they added.

Dorinda noted that the reality star was "negative" about it while Bob said they didn't know her and had never met her. They added that they didn't watch The Real Housewives and noted that the Bravo star didn't watch Drag Race. They further said they didn't know any of the cast members.

"You're the only one taking it personally," Bob said.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 commented on the argument online and criticized Dorinda.

The Traitors US season 3 reunion is available to stream on Peacock.

