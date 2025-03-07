"Only redeeming quality" — The Traitors US fans react to Gabby becoming one of the winners

The Traitors US Season 3 released its finale, titled The Day of Reckoning Is Upon Us, on March 6, 2025. The segment saw the Faithfuls, Gabby, Dolores, Ivar, and Dylan emerge victorious after they banished Danielle and Britney, the conspirators, from the competition. Gabby, whose trust Britney tried to earn, also voted in favor of Britney's elimination and finalized her position among the winners.

Earlier in the episode, Britney turned her back on her co-saboteur and voted to eliminate her. Danielle was disappointed with Britney's decision to flip on her teammate. With all eyes on her, Britney decided to use her power of the Seer to find out one of her co-stars' true identity. She asked Gabby to join her, hoping to earn her trust and prevent others from suspecting her.

However, her plan failed to bring the result she had hoped for. With all votes in her name, Britney, the last traitor was eliminated, making Gabby, Dylan, Ivar, and Dolores the winners.

The Traitors US fans took to X to comment on the winners, saying Gabby was the only person deserving of the victory. They praised her gameplay and said she was a worthy victor unlike her co-winners Dylan, Dolores, and Ivar, who according to them, were inactive throughout the season.

A fan of The Traitors US reacts to Gabby's win (Image via X/@realitytvxfan)

"The only redeeming quality about the finale is that Gabby Windey won," a fan wrote.

"OH MY F**KING GOD!!! GABBY IS ONE OF THE WINNERS OF SEASON 3 OF #TheTraitorsUS THAT IS SO SO SO ICONIC! IM SO PROUD OF HER!!!!! MY QUEEN!!! SHE DESERVES IT SO SO MUCH. SO SOOOO HAPPY," another fan commented.

"i’m only happy about Gaggy winning. nobody else she’s the sole winner in my mind," a netizen tweeted.

The Traitors US fans were overjoyed to see Gabby become one of the winners of the season.

"Gaggy is the only acceptable winner of #TheTraitors in my book. I’m sat, waiting for our queen to claim her crown. 9 can’t come soon enough…" a user reacted.

"The best part is my girl Gabby won the worst part is Ivar won too WTF," a person commented.

"WELL CONGRATS TO THE FAITHFULS FOR WINNING TRAITORS US SEASON 3 !!!!! I'M HAPPY THAT LEAST MY GIRL GABBY WON. AS MUCH AS I DIDNT REALLY ROOT FOR DYLAN LIKE THAT. HE PLAYED ONE HELL OF A GAME. AND IT WAS DESERVED," another fan wrote.

"very disappointed with this traitors finale outcome- like these faithfuls genuinely did nothing to deserve it except maybe gabby- genuinely the worst outcome I couldve asked for," one user posted.

Other fans of The Traitors US expressed a similar sentiment.

"Gabby played the best game! Sorry not sorry," a person reacted.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO GABBY WINDEY THE SOLE WINNER OF TRAITORS SEASON 3!!!" another netizen commented.

"It feels so good" — The Traitors US star Gabby comments on her victory

After Danielle's banishment, Britney used her Seer power to discover Gabby's true identity. After she learned Gabby was a Faithful, Britney decided to use that information to her advantage. The following morning at the breakfast table, Britney surprised Gabby by telling everybody that Gabby was a Faithful. It was The Traitors US star's strategy to completely earn Gabby trust.

She hoped it would help her convince Gabby to believe she was also a Faithful and avoid getting suspected by her. However, Britney's plan backfired as Gabby turned on her and voted in favor of her elimination.

After Britney left, host Alan Cumming asked the players if they wanted to end the game or continue banishing. The four contestants agreed to conclude the game and split the money four ways. Each won $51,075 out of the grand total of $204,300."

While celebrating her victory, Gabby said:

"We did it despite all the odds. It's the most Faithfuls to ever win and it honestly, it feels so good."

Although she was scared, she admitted life had taught her that doing the "right thing" and the "hard thing" was often the same. Gabby believed working honestly fetched a "greater reward."

The Traitors US is available to stream on Peacock.

