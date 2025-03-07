The Traitors US season 3 reunion recap - Carolyn’s secret crush gets revealed while Rob discloses his strategy

The Traitors US season 3 reunion episode aired on March 6, 2025. The reunion brought the contestants back to discuss the game, unresolved tensions, and new revelations. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the special followed the season finale, where Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, Dolores Catania, and Ivar Mountbatten were declared the winners.

Ad

Throughout the reunion, several feuds were revisited, including Danielle Reyes’ conflicts with Britney Haynes and Carolyn Wiger. Carolyn shared how she struggled with the reactions of her fellow contestants. She stated that she knew she was "not for everyone," noting that it was okay. The contestant added that despite all that, she didn't want to lie and "act like it doesn't hurt."

Meanwhile, Boston Rob Mariano reflected on his strategy, revealing that he had planned to betray Dylan in the end.

Ad

Trending

In addition to conversations about gameplay, personal issues were discussed. A moment occurred when Sam Asghari revealed that Carolyn had a crush on Tom Sandoval. Later, Ciara Miller admitted she hadn’t realized how "hot" Boston Rob was until she watched old footage.

Secret crushes and personal revelations in The Traitors US reunion

Ad

Sam Asghari revealed to Tom Sandoval that Carolyn Wiger had told him about her crush on him, which caught the Vanderpump Rules star off guard. Meanwhile, Ciara Miller reflected on her perception of Boston Rob after the season ended and said that she was "very impressed."

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I had no idea you were hot.’ I was very impressed,” Ciara said.

Ad

Aside from these revelations, Boston Rob and Dylan Efron discussed their bond during the game. Boston Rob admitted that while he would stand by his people and "take [them] far," he did plan on stabbing Dylan in the end. Dylan acknowledged that he was aware of Rob’s strategy, adding that he had watched Deal or No Deal Island and understood how Rob operated.

Bob the Drag Queen also addressed conflicts with Real Housewives stars Dorinda Medley and Chanel Ayan. Dorinda expressed disappointment over her elimination, stating that the negativity after she was sent home was "really unfortunate."

Ad

"I liked you and I really wanted to get to know you,” she said.

Bob responded, explaining that his decisions were based on strategy, not personal reasons. Bob responded to Dorinda’s complaints that she didn't get to know him, adding that he didn't know any of their other co-contestants and that the reality star was the "only one taking that personally.

Boston Rob’s strategy in The Traitors US

Ad

Ad

Boston Rob reflected on how his gameplay led to tension among The Traitors US. He acknowledged that his decision to turn on Bob the Drag Queen created a chain reaction that shaped the season. Boston Rob added that he wasn't sure if he would split the money with Carolyn, but he noted that he would "have worked with her until [I] couldn't for sure."

Meanwhile, Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes revisited their past. Britney addressed the way their season ended stating that it was "heartbreaking" for her.

Ad

“But it was honestly heartbreaking for me [the way the season ended]. It’s not the outcome that I wanted. I was genuinely heartbroken,” she stated.

Danielle clarified that while there was no bad blood, she didn’t trust Britney in The Traitors US reunion. She also denied the rumor that she had revealed herself as a Traitor when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Ad

Chrishell Stause addressed her decision that led to Nikki Garcia’s banishment, admitting that it was her “biggest regret” in the game. She explained that it affected her confidence, making her hesitant to speak out of fear of repeating the mistake. Wanting to make amends, she jokingly suggested that her The Traitors US castmate could “bodyslam” her in the ring as a form of payback.

The reunion episode of The Traitors US season 3 is currently available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback