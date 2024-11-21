"A beast" — Survivor season 47 fans react to Kyle's fourth immunity win

Survivor season 47 aired episode 10, Loyal to the Soil, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. In the episode, the castaways negotiated for rice and later participated in an immunity challenge that tested their endurance and balance. With three wins already in his bag, Kyle managed to defeat Sue in the final round of the challenge and secure his fourth immunity win.

Kyle's victory projected him as a strong competitor before the others, who knew he could jeopardize their game moving ahead in the show. His ability to win challenges posed a threat to several players. Consequently, many wanted to vote him out. However, with his latest victory, he removed himself from the risk of being sent home.

Survivor season 47 fans took to X to react to Kyle winning immunity for the fourth time. Although they praised his competence, they claimed he would be eliminated the week he became unsafe. At the same time, many fans criticized the cast members for sending Sol home instead of Kyle last week, especially since Kyle had lost the immunity challenge.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Kyle is a beast. The day he doesn't win, they're voting him off stat!" a fan wrote.

"I just want Kyle to win every immunity challenge from now on, so they'll regret not taking him out when they had the chance," another fan commented.

"Kyle Is going to have to win his way to the final or find an immunity Idol because he is gone the second he loses," a netizen tweeted.

As Kyle won yet another immunity challenge, Survivor fans remarked that the castaways would ultimately regret not evicting a strong competitor like him when they had the chance.

"And they thought it was a better decision to get out Sol over Kyle who finally lost an immunity challenge. silly rabbits," a user reacted.

"The fact that they didn’t take him out last week when they had a chance was a mistake lol," a person commented.

"they just felt the real karma of voting Sol out last week the ONE TIME that Kyle wasn’t immune. He has a GOOD story to win now, that’s crazyyyy," another fan wrote.

Other Survivor fans praised Kyle's gameplay in the competition.

"Kyle?? Another individual immunity??? Oh I have to stan," one user posted.

"F**k anyone that thinks Kyle doesn't deserve to win the entire thing!!" a person reacted.

"OMG KYLE!! He looks so zen in the comps, he must have some crazy secrets to endurance and calmness," another netizen commented.

Survivor season 47: Kyle becomes Sue's prime target

While the cast members deliberated on who they wanted to send home, Andy approached Sue with the proposal to target Kyle. Andy was aware of the animosity between Sue and Kyle and wished to use the "beef" to his advantage and take out a strong competitor.

Sue eagerly accepted Andy's offer and expressed her strong dislike for Kyle. Viewers were then shown a montage highlighting the number of times Sue mentioned she wanted to send Kyle packing. The Survivor star had been harboring a grudge against him ever since he pitched her name for elimination during a Tribal Council.

"We need to get rid of Kyle when we can," she said.

Gabe was also keen on targeting Kyle because he feared he would beat him in future challenges. Consequently, he wanted to "weigh the benefits" of keeping Kyle in the running. In the meantime, Kyle joined forces with Caroline to turn against the former Tuku tribemate, Gabe.

For the immunity challenge, the castaways had to balance balls on a disc while standing on a balance beam themselves. Although the players tried to put their best foot forward, only Sue and Kyle entered the last round of the game. Kyle emerged victorious, while Sue left the podium disappointed.

Ultimately, Kyle's victory saved him from elimination. After a major turn of events, his initial target, Gabe, was sent packing.

Survivor releases new episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback