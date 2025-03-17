“A creep”- Married to Medicine fans react to Toya accusing Curtis of putting his hands on other ladies

Married to Medicine season 11 aired episode 15 on March 16. Titled Duchess Toya and her Royal Court, the episode centered around Toya's Victorian Era themed anniversary party. At the party, Greg and Sweet Tea left before Quad and King entered the venue because they wanted to avoid being in the same room after their fight in the same episode.

At Toya's party, she handed out cards to the cast members who had arrived. The card referenced many cast members, but one thing that stuck out to many was that she mentioned a picture that had captured Dr. Jackie's husband, Curtis, with his hand on Dr. Heavenly's waist.

When Jackie asked Curtis about the same on a confessional, he said he had no idea why his hand was there.

Jackie joked and asked if it was AI, and Curtis said it was. Toya also spoke about the same on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which was aired after the episode.

Toya stated that Curtis had his hands on the waists of a couple of other women of the show, including herself, adding that he should keep his hands in his pocket. Contessa added that she knew who to sit by or stand by.

Fans of Married to Medicine came to X to react to these claims.

"Toya wasn’t lying, Curtis been a creep," a fan said.

"Coming from Toya, I would have to see Curtis hand placement because Toya has a way of "playing her part in the bs" from previous history," said another.

"Now wait a minute! Why did Curtis have his hand on Heavenly's hips?" added a third.

"Lmaoo who wrote this column? Messy! Heavenly’s hip w Dr. Jackie husband hand on it. I wasn’t ready & neither was Curtis for questioning," commented one.

Some fans of Married to Medicine also believed that Curtis had a free pass from Jackie to cheat.

"I bet Dr Jackie gave Curtis a hall pass to mess with other ppl but it can’t be in America, hence why he’s always in the D R," an X user wrote.

"Toya saying Curtis needs to keep his hands in his pockets and that he's had his hands on SEVERAL women's waist is the reality check that Dr. Jackie needs," another user wrote.

"Not Toya saying Curtis has had his hands on several waists of the cast members besides his wife…. But then saying “he’s sweet though”" commented one.

"Yikessss Toya said Curtis be having his hands on multiple ladies," wrote one.

What else happened on Married to Medicine season 11, episode 15?

The episode started with Sweet Tea and Greg going out for lunch. Greg told her that he felt like he wasn't being treated fairly by the rest of the cast members lately. She took to a Married to Medicine confessional to state that she didn't like being iced out based on her husband's decisions to move on from Quad and marry her.

Before their anniversary event, Toya and Eugene talked about the latter's broken foot. Toya told the cameras that the golf cart ran out of gas, so Eugene was helping the towing guy do his job and got hurt.

Quad and King talked about the "attempted charges" Greg pressed on King for getting into a fight with him. King said that there was no physical contact in their fight, nor were any threats hurled at each other, so he didn't get why Greg had pressed charges.

New episodes of Married to Medicine season 11 are released on Sundays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

