“Let it go!!”— Married to Medicine fans criticize Simone for contesting Quad's opinions

Episode 15 of Married to Medicine season 11 was released on March 16. The episodes, titled Duchess Toya and her Royal Court, saw the cast member hosting a medieval-themed anniversary party at her place, which all the cast members dressed up for.

Ad

Quad swore that she won't ever be in the same room as her ex husband Greg and his wife Sweet Tea, so she made sure she came after they had exited. At the ladies' gathering at the dinner, Simone told Quad that Greg was feeling bad about his actions, and asked her if there was a way for them to co-exist.

Quad said she wouldn't. This came after King got into a physical altercation with Greg in a previous episode, because he thought Greg disrespected Quad. In episode 16, Simone also told Quad that she believed that King made a mistake by taking the "bait," referring to Greg provoking him to fight.

Ad

Trending

Fans of Married to Medicine posted on X to react to Simone's interference in Quad's decision to never see Greg and Sweet Tea.

"Simone is still in her feelings about Quad & sister circle damn near 5-6 years later! Let it go!!" a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I’m sorry but Quad needs to stop allowing Simone to use her as a paycheck. If she isn’t barking at Quad for no reason she has nothing to bring to the show. I’m over it!" said another.

"I'm tired of Quad and these antics. Who are you to call shots? You have the must tenuous relationship to this show. Neither married nor medicine. Simone was right the first time to kick you out and it should have remained that way," added a third.

Ad

"idk who gaslights more, Simone/Toya or Gizelle/Robyn on potomac, cuz how tf did this turn into King and Quad being wrong and the issue???" wrote one.

While most fans of Married to Medicine criticized Simone for going against Quad, a few of them supported her.

"Simone keeps stirring up drama with Quad because she doesn’t have a real storyline. All we see is her taking care of her grown kids and being a mean girl to Quad," an X user wrote.

Ad

"Bye Simone. Each season you give “fractured group”, grown and dirty sons, trying to kick Quad out and yelling. Either bring the side chick Tammy or we’re over it! Bye Sandy Cheeks," another user wrote.

"Quad and Dr Simone go off on each other and next scene they are laughing about it. Their bounce back is why I love this cast," commented one.

Ad

"Simone is wrong this time around but do u remember Mariah’s interview w/Carlos Kinv & she said Simone is Productions puppet & that she’ll do anything they tell her n OMM I believe it," wrote one.

The conversation Quad and King had with the other cast members on Married to Medicine season 11 episode 15

Greg and Sweet Tea left the Married to Medicine party after Toya told them that Quad and King were on their way, because they didn't want to be in their presence. After Quad and King arrived, Quad went with the ladies group while, King went with the men.

Ad

Ad

Toya suggested that even when Quad wasn't interested in mending things with the two, she should do it for the sake of the group and for the sake of their men. Quad stated that it wasn't in her or King's character to fake things or fake mend relationships.

In the other corner of the room, the men told King that Greg was in a better place now. King stated that he had no issues with Greg personally, but he got into a fight with him because he felt like Quad was disrespected.

Ad

On the ladies' side on Married to Medicine, Toya said that she didn't want to fracture the group, but Quad stated that their group had been fractured since the beginning.

"What you're asking us to do is choose between you and LaTisha," Toya added.

Quad replied that she just wanted them to put themselves in her shoes and make the right decision. She also said that if they didn't want a broken group, they could let go of Quad.

Ad

New episodes of Married to Medicine season 11 are released every Sunday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback