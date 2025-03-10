“Get some help”- Married to Medicine fans react to Contessa trying to make peace between Quad and Sweet Tea

Episode 14 of Married to Medicine season 11 was released on March 9. Titled Crossing Paths, the episode centered around Contessa and Heavenly making up after a difference of opinion, King and Quad talking about moving in, Contessa trying to make peace between Quad and Sweet Tea, and Greg trying to make peace with King.

Ad

A previous episode documented a drunk Quad taking digs at ex-husband, Greg, and Sweet Tea in front of everyone, a provoked Greg took digs back.

The next day, King asked Greg not to talk to Quad, while Greg argued that she was the one to start it, and this led to the two men wanting to fight each other, but they were held back by the other cast members.

In episode 14, Contessa explained to Quad that it must be pressurizing for Sweet Tea to get married into a group setting like theirs. She added that it must be tough for Quad, too, to have her divorce documented on a reality show that now also documents the life of her ex-husband's new wife.

Ad

Trending

Saying this, Contessa added that the cast had chosen her, but it wasn't wrong for them to choose Sweet Tea also. Quad said she thought Contessa empathized with her, but she was wrong.

Fans of Married to Medicine came to X to react to this conversation.

"Contessa get some help, baby. You’re the one that needs to get some help," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@TheDennisVelez)

"I understand Contessa’s position of wanting both of them around because she built a relationship with Tea. But AGAIN, Quad was not f**king with these girls for the past few years!" said another.

Ad

"Dr. Contessa doesn’t want to discuss anything involving her marriage, so YES, of course she wants Tea, Greg, Quad & King in the same space. Therefore, she can watch the drama and not be in it," added a third.

"Contessa has no place to talk about who should be in the circle when she barely in the circle," commented one.

Ad

Some fans of Married to Medicine sided with Contessa, while others believed she was trying to persuade Quad because of her friendship with Sweet Tea.

"Don’t bring Contessa back next season. How tf u gon tell Quad how she should feel when yo ass was boohoo crying about how Scott was treating u. Like Contessa, do YOU hear yourself," an X user wrote.

Ad

"Heavenly always have to show out and be embarrassing. Always. And there is no issue with Contessa understanding both Quad and Letisha's perspectives. It's called being an adult," another user wrote.

"Good for Dr. Contessa. Why is Quad not being held accountable for antagonizing them folks on that trip? They are as much a part of the group as Quad," commented one.

Ad

"Did Contessa say Tea was missed at Quad's house?!" wrote one.

Contessa's conversation with Quad and her fight with Heavenly on Married to Medicine season 11 episode 14

Ad

After Contessa tried explaining to Quad that there was nothing wrong with Sweet Tea joining their group, Quad took to a Married to Medicine confessional to say that she didn't know what was going on with Contessa.

She stated that Contessa consoled her and told her she understood her pain, only for her to ask Quad to be okay with Sweet Tea.

Contessa mentioned the last year when Quad's behavior separated her from the group and said that whatever happened didn't matter because they were her "safety net". Quad clarified to her that:

Ad

"But my safety net had been removed from the group, Tea cannot come around into this right now, as you saying."

Ad

This made Contessa take to a Married to Medicine confessional to say that it wasn't fair that Greg and Sweet Tea were mistreated.

She told Quad that Eugene and Toya wanted the same thing, then said in a confessional that Sweet Tea shouldn't be penalised for marrying Greg just how Quad wasn't penalised when she married him.

New episodes of Married to Medicine season 11 come out on Sundays at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback