"Victorian Era" – Married to Medicine star Toya plans her upcoming theme party

Married to Medicine season 11 episode 13, titled This Ain’t the Playground, aired on March 2, 2025. The episode focused on the aftermath of the cast’s dramatic trip to Key West and the ongoing tensions between the group.

Returning to Atlanta did not put an end to their conflicts, but Toya Bush-Harris had her own plans to bring everyone together. While discussing their upcoming 16th-anniversary celebration with her husband, she said:

“I want to have a themed party, Victorian era.”

During the discussion, Toya explained:

“I thought since it was our 16th anniversary that we could bring everybody together, have a good time, do something, you know, and I had a cute little idea and I was going to announce it to everybody.”

Dr. Eugene supported her idea but acknowledged the challenges of managing the fractured group dynamics. The Married to Medicine episode also featured heated discussions about a restraining order involving Dr. Gregory Lunceford and King, and Quad Webb’s decision to host a separate girls’ night without certain cast members.

Married to Medicine: Toya and Eugene discuss the Victorian-era party

Toya and Dr. Eugene had a detailed conversation about their upcoming party at the Bush-Harris residence. While Toya was excited about hosting a Bridgerton-style ball, Dr. Eugene noted that she “loves throwing parties.” T

In her confessional, Toya admitted that staying married for 16 years was significant, stating:

“I mean, it’s huge. To be married to the same person for 16 years, it’s work. And to be smiling.”

Dr. Eugene supported the idea, responding, “This actually sounds fun,” when Toya described her vision. She planned to keep the details a secret by inviting the group to a dance rehearsal without revealing the purpose.

“They don’t know why. Just tell them what to bring and then give the announcement of the ball,” she explained.

Eugene agreed, saying, “Yes,” when Toya asked if everyone should be invited. However, the conversation shifted when Toya expressed concerns about inviting Tisha and Greg while also including Quad and King. Dr. Eugene acknowledged the tension between Quad and her ex-husband, saying in his confessional:

“I think Quad and Gregory, from their beginning, knew how to push each other’s buttons. I’m glad to see them apart, but their ability to push each other’s buttons is still there.”

Despite the challenges, she insisted on inviting King, arguing that it was the right decision. She pointed out that even he had acknowledged liking King and saw him as calm and respectful. She questioned why she should alienate him when he had done nothing wrong. Eugene acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, stating:

“You’re almost damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”

Everything else that happened in the Married to Medicine episode

The Married to Medicine episode also covered the cast’s continued discussions about the Key West trip. Despite being back in Atlanta, tension remained unresolved. At the Bush-Harris home, Toya and Dr. Eugene reflected on the ongoing conflicts and tried to find a way to bring the group together through their anniversary celebration.

Elsewhere, in Married to Medicine, Dr. Heavenly Kimes met with Quad at her house. Quad suggested shifting the focus away from couples and onto friendships.

To achieve this, she planned a separate girls’ night but intentionally left out Phaedra Parks and Lateasha Lunceford, also known as Sweet Tea. Quad explained that she saw no path forward with Phaedra and felt that Sweet Tea’s involvement in recent conflicts made her presence unnecessary.

To prepare for the Bridgerton-themed party, Toya invited the entire group to a dance rehearsal. However, tensions surfaced when key cast members refused to attend. Quad skipped the event to avoid an encounter between King and Dr. Gregory Lunceford, while Greg and Sweet Tea also did not show up.

Dr. Mimi’s husband attended without her, raising questions about his increasing involvement in group activities. Additionally, Toya invited Anila Sajja and her husband to the rehearsal, further stirring speculation about their roles in the group.

During the dance rehearsal in Married to Medicine, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe revealed that Dr. Gregory Lunceford had filed a restraining order against King. Dr. Heavenly reacted by saying, “This sounds crazy as hell.” This revelation shifted the conversation, leaving the group uncertain about how to move forward.

Married to Medicine every Sunday on Bravo at 9:00 pm EST.

