“A snowbank broke off”- Shark Tank panelist Kevin O'Leary comments on the Toronto plane crash

Shark Tank season 16 panelist Kevin O'Leary commented on the Delta plane crash in Toronto on February 17. The plane had a rough landing due to bad weather, flipped, and caught fire upon touching the ground.

In a CNN interview, the Canadian businessman shed some light on the crash and explained what according to him could've been the reason for the fire.

"It looks like the undercarriage on the right wing broke the wing hit the runway maybe a snowbank broke off," he said.

The Shark Tank panelist then praised the construction of the plane for not falling apart and not resulting in any casualties from the 80 people present onboard. His CNN interview got more traction after he posted the same on his official X account on February 19.

What Shark Tank panelist Kevin O'Leary said about the Delta plane crash in Toronto

In the interview, the CNN host first aired the crash video to the audience and explained how it seemed like a fire broke out from under the fuselage, the wings broke, and the plane slid on its belly before overturning and flipping over to slide on its back.

He called the complete rescue a "miracle" and asked Kevin if he agreed. Kevin agreed and stated that he didn't want to speculate, but he thought that according to what he saw on the video, the snow bank broke off and caused the plane to catch fire.

Acknowledging the construction of the plane that prevented the accident from having any casualties, Kevin said:

"Those people getting out like that is fantastic. It's incredible and rare. Great construction."

While there were no casualties reported in the crash, 18 of the 80 people onboard were injured and were transferred to the hospital.

Shark Tank panelist Kevin O'Leary's statements on Elon Musk's cost-cutting strategy

Kevin O'Leary, in another interview with CNN, published on February 18, expressed his dislike of the amount of cost-cutting. He stated that more reductions were necessary to make the government agencies more modernized and repair the shortcomings of their structure. He stood for Elon Musk's stance on the same, which agreed with larger cost-cuttings than the ones announced.

He explained the reason for his stance giving an example of private equity. He stated that when an organization is going down financially, it is essential to reduce its workforce to conserve the failing resources. He said:

"There's this concept in private equity—when you get a bankrupt company and you go in there, you cut 20% more than your initial read."

Taking the example, he said that the government agencies were unstable, so they needed more reductions than the ones announced.

For more updates on Shark Tank season 16 fans can follow the show's official Instagram page- @sharktankabc.

