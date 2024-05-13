“Amateur hour is over”: American Idol fans react to season 22’s Top 3

American Idol season 22 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, May 12, 2024. During the segment, the Top Five returned to the "stage for a Disney-themed two-hour-long episode with Kane Brown as their mentor.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"The Top 5 travel to Walt Disney World® – The Most Magical Place On Earth with guest mentor Kane Brown before performing two beloved favorites from the Disney Songbook. America votes live for the Top 3 heading to the finale. Jenifer Lewis performs."

By the end of the episode, Abi, Jack, and Will secured enough episodes to move on in the competition while Emmy and Triston were eliminated from the ABC show. Fans of the show took to social media to react to the Top 3.

What happened in American Idol season 22 episode 17?

In American Idol season 22 episode 17, titled Disney Night, the cast sang Disney songs as they hoped to make it through to the Top Three. The segment started with a group performance by the judges panel consisting of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry, with host Ryan Seacrest joining in as they sang You've Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story 4.

The first contestant on stage was Abi Carter, who sang Part of Your World from the movie, The Little Mermaid. The judges applauded her performance and Luke said that she "embodied" Ariel's character, while Lionel Richie said that the contestant's voice was "custom-made" for Disney.

As part of her second performance, the singer sang The Chain from Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2. Richie further complimented her stage presence while Luke praised her growth on the show and said that her transformation was unbelievable. Katy Perry said that she was "owning it."

Triston Harper took to the stage next and performed Almost There from The Princess and the Frog. As part of the judges' comments, Lionel Richie said his comfort on stage made them feel comfortable. Katy stated that the contestant was "there."

Luke Bryan said:

"You're just a charmer. It was like watching Frank Sinatra up there."

His second song of the night was Life is a Highway from Cars. The judges praised this performance as well. Perry called it "one of his best vocals" so far.

Emmy Russell's first song of the night was The Climb from Hannah Montana: The Movie. The judges praised her performance and Katy noted that the song was "so true" and that the contestant's "miracle" was on its way. For her second performance of the night, Emmy sang Carried Me With You from Onward.

Jack Blocker appeared on the stage next and sang Nobody's Fool from Cars 2. The American Idol season 22 contestant later sang Space Oddity from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Will Moseley sang The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy from Toy Story 4, followed by Born to be Born from D3: The Mighty Ducks. After the performance, Ryan Seacrest announced the top 3, which were Abi, Jack, and Will.

Episodes of American Idol season 22 are available to stream on ABC and Hulu.