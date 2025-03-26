"Another Jacqui"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Ryan and Vivian's date

Channel 9's Married at First Sight Australia season 12 is about to wrap up the season in the coming days. However, after the final commitment ceremony and ahead of the final vows, the cast members were given tempting tasks of finding out whether they could have done well with one of the other compatible people the experts had found for them before the show.

Each participant was given the option of going on dates with the said person, and for Jacqui and Ryan, both of them said yes to meeting the people they were compatible with. The latter met 30-year-old Vivian and told the cameras that she was "physically" his type.

Fans of MAFS Australia season 12 commented on Ryan's date with Vivian online. One person wrote on X:

"Oh no. Viv is another Jacqui. Skull it, Ryan."

"Were Ryan & Viv ‚matched‘ together because they both have extremely long necks?" a fan commented.

"LMFAOOOOOOOO how is Vivian matched with Ryan? I mean how did anyone get matched with Ryan," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 felt Ryan used his date to validate his feelings:

"Ryan using his date as a way of validating his feelings and like he’s just come back from therapy is weird. But Jacqui having another effing letter is ALSO weird lmao," a person wrote.

"Love watching Ryan monologue, only to be hit with a sudden jump cut to Jacqui on the date," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Ryan must care for Jackie because his worried about her interesting switch here but glad he went on a date though," a person wrote.

"Jacqui is the most confusing human being. She’s been crying over Ryan begging him back, made him stay but goes on a date with her 2nd match while Ryan is the one reconsidering?" a fan commented.

"I don't think she would have said yes"— Ryan chimes in on the possibility of Jacqui going on a date in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 35

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 35, Ryan met Vivian on a blind date while his wife, Jacqui also agreed to go on a date. As Ryan's date entered, the male cast member praised her physical appearance in a confessional and said she was a "beautiful" woman who had "great energy."

Vivan asked the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star to choose an intention for the year and Ryan told her he wanted to learn a new skill. Vivan told him that hers was to go to Japan.

As clips of Ryan with his Samurai sword were played, he told Vivian he had a 200-year-old "genuine antique" sword that he brought back from Japan. Describing it further, he said it was a weapon and still had a protection charm intact, and that for him, it was a thing of beauty and culture.

As the date progressed, Ryan opened up to Vivian about his relationship with Jacqui and said that he had come to meet her despite being married and said he looked at it as an opportunity to get an outside perspective. Vivian asked the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star if his wife had also been on a date.

"I don't think she would have said yes," Ryan told the cameras.

He added that the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 female star was "set" on having a relationship with Ryan and didn't want to lose him.

Fans chimed in on Ryan and Vivian's date online and had scattered opinions on the same.

Fans can stream the rest of Ryan and Vivian's date by watching MAFS Australia season 12 episode 35 on 9Now.

