“Asher’s voice is a gift”— The Voice season 25 fans celebrate the winner

The Voice season 25 aired part 2 of its season finale on NBC on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The segment saw the five finalists take the stage one last time with their coaches as they awaited their fate. Only one of them would become the winner of $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

By the end of the segment, it was announced that Team Reba had bagged both first and second place, as Asher Havon won the show and Josh Sanders finished second. Fans of the show took to social media to react to the final rankings and celebrated Asher HaVon's win and his performance with Reba McEntire in Tuesday's episode.

"Congrats to Asher on winning #TheVoice! Asher's voice is a gift that he finally gets to share with the world! Amazing! Congrats to #Reba too! @NBCTheVoice," One person wrote on X

"Congrats! Team Reba's Asher HaVon is NBC's #TheVoice Season 25 winner! #AsherHaVon I've been a fan since the blind audition. Asher raw talent, and incredible range will take him far. I'm looking forward to the next music drop," another person wrote.

"Had so much fun seeing #Reba get her first #TheVoice win with you!! We may both be hoarse in the morning from the cheering, shouting, and whoo hoo'ing. And her duets with Josh and Asher were spectacular," a fan wrote.

The Voice season 25 fans complimented the contestant's performance with Reba McEntire as they two sang On My Own during the season finale:

"Very well deserved Asher. Your talent is undeniable. Finally, they couldn't deny a POC the trophy unlike previous years with plenty of undeserving white winners. Amazing. #TheVoice," a person wrote.

"Tonight at #TheVoice was amazing!! Congratulations on a much-deserved win to Coach @Reba and the magnificent #Asher. We were on our feet the entire time cheering. And those vocals on you duet? Pure," another person wrote.

"I'm a tell y'all right now...I'd buy this single of "On My Own" from @AsherHaVon and @reba RIGHT NOW! CONGRATS to Asher on winning Season 25 of The Voice! That Boy Can SANG! #TheVoice" a tweet read.

The Voice season 25 fans celebrated Asher HaVon's win:

"Wow what a perfect way to end The Voice. I honestly thought Team Legend had it in the bag in the early on of the season. But Team Reba did the thing. Congratulations Asher. Great things from now on. #TheVoice #HalaMAdrid #NBC #TheVoiceUSA #Reba #AsherHavon," a fan wrote.

"America you finally did something right. Asher won The Voice. I'm so happy for him. Asher is a star in every sense of the word and I can't wait to watch him shine. #TheVoice," another fan wrote.

Team Reba McEntire bags first and second place with Asher HaVon and Josh Sanders in The Voice season 25

The Voice season 25 winner was announced on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, after a two-part finale on Monday and Tuesday this week. Toward the end of the two-hour segment, Carson Daly announced the final rankings.

Ahead of the big reveal, he asked Asher HaVon what Reba's guidance meant to him. The contestant said it meant "everything" to him, and he thanked his coach for making him believe in himself.

"I promise you I will never let you down," Asher said.

The host asked Josh Sanders the same thing, and the first runner-up of season 25 said Reba had been a constant support. He added that she had been a "constant" for a boy who was far from his home and that Reba made him feel like he was at home.

"I love you and I appreciate you from the bottom of my heart," Josh said.

Carson asked the other finalists the same thing, and Karen Waldrup said that her coaches Dan and Shay had an impact on her life and that her life was better because of them.

Nathan said the lesson he would be taking away from The Voice and from his time with John Legend was a "spirit of gratitude," "a spirit of confidence," "a spirit of love," and a "spirit of vision."

The last contestant, Bryan Olesen, said about his coach:

"John you are a next level coach. The way you see things, hear things, articulate, and the words you spoke to me, I will never forget them."

When the final rankings were revealed, Karen finished fifth, Nathan Chester finished fourth, Bryan finished third, Josh placed second, and Asher HaVon won the show.

Episodes of The Voice are available to stream on NBC.