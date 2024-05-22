The Voice season 25: Winner revealed

NBC's The Voice part two of season 25's finale on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The segment featured various performances by celebrities to wrap up the season that started airing on February 26, 2024. Since the season was a milestone for the show, having completed 25 years on air, it brought back all the coaches who have appeared on the show throughout its long-running history.

By the end of the segment, host Carson Daly revealed who won the crown, a grand prize of $100,000, and a record deal with Universal Music Group. The five who were still in the running were Bryan Olesen, Josh Sanders, Karen Waldrup, Nathan Chester, and Asher HaVon.

The winning coach of season 25 was Reba McEntire with Asher HaVon announced as the winner of the NBC show.

"I am your son for life," The Voice season 25 winner Asher HaVon thanks Reba McEntire on social media

This week NBC's long-running, singing competition's latest season ended. The Voice aired back-to-back episodes on Monday and Tuesday as part of its two-part finale, which featured various performances by the contestants and celebrities related to the show.

Asher HaVon from Team Reba took to social media to announce his victory. In an Instagram post, he shared gratitude to several people, including Reba McEntire. The Voice season 25 contestant wrote:

"First, Thank you to God for this gift and this opportunity. Thank you to @nbcthevoice for continuing to give this platform for us to showcase our gifts. Thank you Mama @Reba. You have changed my life and created a milestone in my life that will have forever. I am your son for life."

He further addressed his friends, family, and the team for listening to him, and for voting for him on the show. The season 25 winner also said that he was "truly humbled" and "grateful" for the moment.

What happened in The Voice season 25's finale week?

On Monday, May 20, 2024, the remaining five contestants delivered their last performances of the season. Each of them performed two songs on Monday followed by several more performances in the next episode as they awaited the results of their hard work, which was announced at the end of Tuesday night's segment.

Tuesday's star-studded episode started with Thomas Rhett singing Beautiful as You followed by Dan + Shay taking the stage with Karen Waldrup. Muni Long performed her single, Made for You, before The Voice season 25 contestant Bryan Olesen, and John Legend performed Feeling Good.

The Black Eyes were the next celebrity performance during the finale episode and they sang Beautiful People (Stay High) before Josh Sanders and Reba McEntire's rendition of Back to God by Randy Houser.

Lainey Wilson was up next and she performed her song, Hang Tight Honey. After the performance, Reba McEntire invited the singer to join the Grand Ole Opry, which left the singer in joyous tears.

Well-known actress Kate Hudson also took the stage with the song Glorious from her debut album, Glorious. The Voice season 25 contestant Asher HaVon was up next, along with his coach Reba McEntire as they sang On My Own.

Former contestant Gina Miles was up next, however, before she started singing Wicked Game, former coach Niall Horan virtually joined the finale to introduce Gina. Nathan Chester and John Legend joined hands as they sang When a Man Loves a Woman. The last performance of the night was by Jelly Roll as he sang I Am Not Okay.

The final rankings were:

Karen - Fifth place

Nathan - Fourth place

Bryan - Third place

Josh Sanders - Second place

Asher HaVon - Winner

The Voice will return to screens in the fall with Snoop Dog, Gwen Stafani, and Michael Bublé as coaches.