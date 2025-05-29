“Cheatoria Gross”- Jeopardy! Masters fans react to Victoria Groce’s gameplay

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 episode 7 was released on May 28, 2025. It was parts 1 and 2 of the semi-finals and ended with Yogesh in the lead. While he secured the lead in the last part against Victoria and Isaac, Victoria won part 1 of the game against Yogesh and Juveria.

Victoria was in the lead in the first Jeopardy! round as she bagged the daily doubles. This took her score to 7,800, while Yogesh remained at 5,400 and Juveria at 2,600. She maintained her lead in the second Double Jeopardy! round without winning any daily doubles because she answered the most questions correctly.

While Victoria exhibited perfect gameplay in both parts, some fans of Jeopardy! Masters thought the game was rigged to favor Yogesh. They believed so because a lot of his questions were related to his home country, India. Others contended these claims and believed that it was a fair game, and Victoria aced it.

They took to X to react to Victoria's gameplay with one fan claiming that Victoria should "change her name to Chetoria Gross."

"Victoria Groce should change her name to Cheatoria Gross," a fan said.

"Pretty easy #JeopardyMasters SF FJ, inexplicably muffed by Yogesh Raut. Victoria Raut comes from behind to get 3 points. She likely already qualified for the Final. Great game!" another fan said.

"LOL. They tried to make it hard for Victoria & easy for Yogesh... and she still won. I actually knew the final question, for once," added a third.

"That puts Victoria into the final — and makes things dicey for Yogesh next Tuesday," wrote another.

While some Jeopardy! Masters fans believed the game was rigged in Yogesh's favor, others claimed that Victoria did a great job when she won. Some said that the game was rigged to ensure that Victoria didn't win another game.

"Could it be any more obvious this game was rigged for Yogesh, his best categories, all the questions about India. Probably didn't want Victoria to win another game," an X user wrote.

"Of course, it's Victoria Groce! Pretty easy FJ in today's #JeopardyMasters SF. Victoria gets 3 pts. Yogesh Raut gets 1 pt. Everybody knows who doesn't belong here--the one who never played those 2 prior to the SF," another user wrote.

"Victoria looked much more human in this one. Doesn’t matter. Still a dominant win," commented one.

"I don't know why, but I can't stand Victoria Groce.. I know I'm the only one," wrote another.

Victoria's stats on Jeopardy! Masters season 3 episode 7 game one

In the Jeopardy! round of game one of Jeopardy! Masters, Victoria found the Daily Double and also got double-digit correct responses. She answered 12 questions correctly, the highest among the three, and one incorrectly. While Yogesh wasn't too far off with 11 of his responses correct, Juveria only got four correct.

In the Double Jeopardy! round, Juveria found the DD2 and doubled her score, while Yogesh found a DD3 and lost 5,000. Victoria kept the lead with 23 correct answers and two incorrect ones, Yogesh came second with 20 correct and one incorrect response, and Juveria got 8 of them correct with two incorrect ones.

That ended round two with Victoria on top with 19,400 points, Yogesh in second place with 10,000 points, and Juveria in last place with 6,000 points. In the final round, everyone answered correctly, Victoria bagged three points while Yogesh got one. Game one ended with Victoria at 20,001, Yogesh at 12,001, and Juveria at 8000.

