"Childlishly toxic"— 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans criticize Shekinah's behavior towards Sarper's ex, Deedee

In 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 The Tell All Part 1, Shaun Robinson introduced the cast to someone from Sarper's past, DeeDee. Sarper's immediate reaction to DeeDee's presence was "Oh my God," which prompted Shekinah to ask what was happening.

Deedee revealed she met Sarper three years ago and Shekinah asked her how "well" she knew him. She said she believed they were friends and Shekinah shot back saying that Sarper didn't have any female friends and that Deedee was not Sarper's friend, and referred to her as "honey."

As the conversation progressed, Shekinah called Deedee "one of the one-night stands" and was unhappy when she found out they stayed in touch. She commented on how Sarper and Shekinah's relationship and said it seemed "toxic". She revealed that Sarper had told her Shekinah was "unpredictable and possessive."

Shekinah walked off and said she would be back when Deedee left while referring to her as "that". Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 were unhappy with Shekinah's behavior towards Deedee and felt she was upset with the wrong person. One person wrote on X:

"Shekinah is so insecure and immature, it’s just childishly toxic. That was cringe on every level. You can tell she’s one of those ex-bullied girls who is now a mean girl"

"Ffs Shekinah is an insufferable b*tch. The way she treated that girl on the tell-all, who was actually respectful, says all we need to know. She is a mean girl, and also she isn't as pretty as she thinks she is," a fan commented.

"So… if I’m married I can’t have friends of the opposite sex per Shekinah and Sarper? Yeah I agree with Shekinah’s friend their relationship is toxic and not worth the K1 visa," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 wondered why Shekinah was "mad":

"Sarper unable to hide his shock that Deedee is part of this tell all. Same exact dating site as Shekinah LOL LOL. Deedee looks so natural and happy compared to the plastic butter stick. Yes Deedee this relationship is toxic. Why is Shekinah mad?" a person wrote.

"Shekinah trying to boss up on DeeDee but it’s not working. Sarper is no angel," a fan commented.

"Shekinah is a fn disgusting human!!! How dare you talk to her like that!!! "I can't w whatever that is on the screen". She's a f*ckin woman!! Unlike you, fn plastic, anorexic, controlling, dumbass!! YOU decided to continue this knowing his past!! Stupid!" a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 further said:

"I'm starting to think Shekinah is the problem. Oh and her contacts make her look even more fake. It's scary," a person wrote.

"Shekinah saying she would never meet with this woman is laughable like she didn't reach out to an ex of Sarper's. Girl, all that plastic surgery will not make him stay or be faithful," a tweet read.

"You're not friends, honey"— Shekinah talks to Sarper's ex during 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 episode 21

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 aired part 1 of its Tell All reunion special this week on November 18, 2024. Someone from Sarper's past named Deedee made an appearance and Shaun Robinson asked him how the two knew each other, she said they were friends.

"Sarper doesn't have friends that are female, so you're not friends, honey," Shekinah said.

Shekinah asked Sarper if Deedee was his friend and the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 star revealed they were together "once." Shekinah called Deedee one of the many "one-night stands." Sarper stated he and Deedee met on the same dating site where he met Shekinah and the female cast member said that was "nice."

Deedee said she and Sarper first got together in Covid and stayed in touch. Shekinah asked when the two stayed in touch and Deedee said November of the previous year. Shaun asked whether Sarper told her he had a girlfriend and she said he did.

Deedee added that when she was visiting Turkey, she had asked Sarper to hang out and meet Shekinah if she wanted.

"I'll pass," Shekinah said.

Shaun asked if Deedee wanted to meet Shekinah and Deedee said she did but Sarper said no. She added that Sarper called Shekinah "possessive" and "unpredictable." The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 female cast member asked Sarper if he said that and he said he didn't know, he could have. When Deedee said she wanted Sarper to be happy, Shekinah said he was happy.

"It's weird she thought we could hang out, like that's insane," Shekinah said.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans season 6 commented on Shekinah's interaction with Deedee on social media and criticized her for her behavior.

Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 can be streamed on TLC Go, YouTube TV, and more.

