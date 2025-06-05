“CONGRATS!”— Jeopardy! Masters fans react to Yogesh Raut winning season 3

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 concluded on June 4 with its finale episode. The three competitors in the finale were Yogesh Raut, Juveria Zaheer, and Victoria Groce. Yogesh won the season after securing victory in the second game of the episode, while Victoria won the first game.

Yogesh finished game 2 with a total of $41,601 points, while Juveria closely followed with $36,800 and Victoria with $36,400. In this tight competition, Yogesh soared after starting the first game with zero points.

He didn't find any Daily Doubles in game two; instead, he won solely based on the number of clues he answered correctly. In the first round, he answered 12 clues correctly, surpassing Juveria's nine and Victoria's eight. In Double Jeopardy, he answered 25 clues correctly, while Juveria and Victoria each answered 15. Fans of Jeopardy! Masters took to X to react to Yogesh's win.

ᗰเҡε🌙 @@8BallZen YOGESH WINS! CONGRATS! #JeopardyMasters

"Congrats to Yogesh Raut, @juveriazaheer, and @GraceWithAnO on their exceptional #JeopardyMasters runs and a thrilling final! Now what am I going to do with my Wednesday nights?!" added another.

"What a game!! So close!! Congrats Yogesh. And may the buzzer RIP," wrote another.

Fans of Jeopardy! Masters congratulated Yogesh, while a few also thought he wasn't deserving.

"Congratulations to all nine #JeopardyMasters, especially the three finalists — and above all, Yogesh Raut, who takes the Trebek Trophy and becomes the sixth player to win $1,000,000 on #Jeopardy!" an X user wrote.

"What a shame, not her best categories & an easy question on Yogesh's daily double," another user wrote.

"Yogesh got twenty-five correct answers," commented one.

"The one person I didn't want to win. Anyone but Yogesh. Such an unappealing j*rk with obnoxious buzzer technique. I just can't stand the guy. The dude who bad mouthed the show, likes to give ppl right answer after they miss DD and tries so damn hard to be funny," wrote another.

How Yogesh won Jeopardy! Masters season 3

In the first game of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 finale, Yogesh won the Jeopardy! round with 12 correct answers and $6,600 on his scoreboard. This occurred after Victoria won the Daily Double. However, in the second round, Yogesh fell back as Victoria took over.

While Victoria scored $21,200, Yogesh finished with $13,000. The final Jeopardy! round brought his score to zero. In game 2, Yogesh led from the start. With 12 correct answers, he completed the first round with $7000.

In the second round, he secured $36,000 with 25 correct answers. In the final round, his correct answer lifted him above Victoria's initial score of $14,400 from game 1. He ended with $41,601, winning the game. Juveria placed second with $36,800, while Victoria came in last with $36,400 in a close competition.

For more updates on Jeopardy! Masters season 3 fans can follow the show's official Instagram handle, @jeopardymasters.

