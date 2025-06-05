Who won Jeopardy! Masters season 3? Details explored

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 has come to an end with its finale, which aired on June 4. The finale was divided into two parts, both of which were played by Yogesh Raut, Victoria Groce, and Juveria Zaheer.

Victoria won the first game, but Yogesh excelled in the second round, ultimately claiming victory in the third season of Jeopardy! Masters. He scored $41,601, surpassing Victoria's $36,400 and Juveria's $36,800.

Yogesh triumphed after his points dropped to zero at the end of the first game. Juveria also had her points reduced to zero at the end of the first game, yet she secured second place at the conclusion of the Final Jeopardy round in game 2.

How Yogesh Raut won on Jeopardy! Masters season 3 finale

In the first Jeopardy! round of game one of the season 3 finale, Victoria found a Daily Double and doubled her score, but Yogesh remained in the lead by one extra point. He answered 12 questions correctly and one incorrectly, while Victoria got 10 correct and two incorrect. Juveria was in last place with seven correct answers and one incorrect.

Then in the second round, Victoria got DD2 incorrect, so her winnings came to zero. However, she doubled up again because of DD3 and secured the lead in the round with $21,200. Juveria ended with a negative score of -$1000, which meant she would start game 2 with 0 points. Yogesh was in the middle with $13,000.

The Final Jeopardy round featured the topic " Peoples of the World, " which included the clue,

"Heard often in the film “The Conqueror”, this name of a once-nomadic people comes from a Latin word used for hell."

The correct response was "Who are the Tartars?" Juveria didn't participate in this round because her score was set to reset to zero in game 2. Yogesh finished the round with $0 because he spelled the word "Tartars" incorrectly. Victoria was in the lead with $14,400 points.

In Game 2 of the episode, Juveria found the Daily Double, which gave her the much-needed boost. She finished in second place with $5,200, while Yogesh was close in first with $7,000, and Victoria finished last with $4,200 points.

In this round, Yogesh answered 12 clues correctly, Juveria answered nine correctly and one incorrectly, and Victoria answered eight correctly. In the Double Jeopardy round, with 25 correct answers and only one incorrect one, Yogesh maintained his lead with $36,000 points.

Juveria remained in second place with 15 correct responses and two incorrect ones, finishing with a total of $20,800. Victoria also answered 15 correctly and two incorrectly, concluding with $11,000.

The category in the Final Jeopardy! round of the last game of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 was Paintings, and the clue was,

"The artist saw this subject as a kindred spirit & in 1890 depicted him with flowers used to treat heart disease."

The correct answer was "Who is Dr. Gachet?" and all three contestants answered correctly. Victoria's score at the end was $36,400, Juveria's was $36,800, and Yogesh's was $41,601. With that, Yogesh became the Jeopardy! Masters season 3 champion, Juveria the second-place winner, and Victoria the third-place winner.

For more updates on Jeopardy! Masters fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @jeopardymasters.

