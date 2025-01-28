"Disregarded Elma's feelings"— Love Island: All stars fans criticize Kaz asking Ronnie to tell the cast he loved Harriet

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired its latest episode on January 26, 2025. The segment saw Kaz and Ronnie have a conversation about the latter's feelings about his ex, Harriet who previously entered the show as a bombshell.

The cast member admitted to being in love with Harriet and later in the episode, Kaz urged Ronnie to repeat what he had told her, in front of everyone, including Elma. Fans of the reality show commented on Kaz insisting the male islander talk about his feelings publicly, considering she was friends with Elma. One person wrote on X:

"Kaz was dirtyyyy tonight making Ronnie tell Harriet he loved her, infront of everybody. Disregarded Elma’s feelings. Disregarded the fact it should’ve been a personal and private chat between him and Harriet. Just icky."

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Nfvkdkfnfkddkdj do these people all hate each other!? Why did Kaz dare Ronnie to tell Harriet what he told her when she KNEW it would trigger Elma!? These people are wicked! (I told you Kaz loved mix-up too much)" a fan commented.

"Isn’t Kaz supposed to be Elma’s good friend why would she dare Ronnie to say what he said to her about Harriet in front of everyone," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 fans commented on Ronnie and Harriet's relationship:

"i know what i’m about to say is so unempathic towards elma but i kinda just need elma to f*ck off. i just like ronnie and harriet together and im tired of elma saying ‘it feels like it’s never ending, it’s one thing after the other’ like girl we get it, move on," a person wrote.

"Elma has been nothing but argumentative towards Ronnie. I'm sorry but if I was Ronnie I would want Harriet over her too. Nothing appealing with her. She talks over him. Sort of always telling him off. Boringgg!" a fan commented.

"I’m sorry but if Elma is so done with Ronnie why does she keep listening in on his chats with Harriett…like babe it’s getting embarrassing are you jealous ????" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"okay, but ron wasn’t wrong about ekin being the b*tchiest, she literally dared ronnie to kiss harriet and didn’t give a f*ck abt elma’s feelings and the turns around & says she’ll always stick up for her girls?" a person wrote.

"I’m stating to think Elma is a tad bit jealous of Harriett," a fan commented.

Ronnie tells Kaz how he feels about Harriet in Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 13, Ronnie spoke to Kaz about his feelings for Harriet. The female cast member asked him felt about his ex, and Ronnie said it was "her journey" with or without him.

He stated that he would deal with however Harriet wanted to proceed but didn't want anyone to take advantage of the female Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast member. He said that if she picked someone else, he would deal with it and Kaz asked him about his plan.

The Love Island: All Stars islander said he wanted to "right a lot of wrongs," promoting Kaz to ask if he knew how to do that. He said he had to not let history repeat itself with his behavior and be the person Harriet wanted him to be. Ronnie added that he was in a better mental place and knew what he wanted.

Kaz asked if Ronnie loved Harriet and he said "Yes." She further asked if he was in love with her and he said "Yeah."

Later in the episode, Kaz asked Ronnie to tell the group what he had told her in private, which upset fans online. They questioned her friendship with Elma and felt she disregarded his feelings.

Tune in every week except on Saturdays to watch new episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback