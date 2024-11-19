"Disturbingly immature" — 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans criticize Corona's behavior toward Ingi during the Tell All special

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Episode 21, the Tell All Part 1 saw Igni speak out about his relationship with Corona and how her behavior changed when he met her. As the male cast member narrated his side of the story, his former partner behaved uninterested.

Ingi revealed that when he returned to America for the second time, he ended things with her. He walked away and Corona called him a "weak b*tch." Fans of the reality show commented on Corona's behavior towards Ingi. One person wrote on X:

90 Day Fiancé criticize Corona's behavior (Image via X/@Mad4PlaidMina)

"Corona is disturbingly immature for her age and has no class. Why is Sean calling Inqi a piece of sh!!? Like why is he so upset about this relationship? Corona throwing a tantrum"

"Corona said she doesnt want any updates from INKY & she is upset that she has to relive her relationship with INKY so I have one question.... WHY THE F*CK ARE YOU THERE if you dont wanna participate?" a fan commented.

"I think Corona was the problem. She’s trying so hard to be a “bad b*tch” & she just comes off as a brat trying to get attention. None of her story makes sense. I’m glad he left her. She doesn’t come off as trustworthy," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 felt Corona was mad at Ingi for exposing her lies:

"Corona is just mad that Ingi exposed her lie. They were never an item and she just used him to be on the show. He tried to go along but everyone could see there was no chemistry," a person wrote.

"Corona speaking about the smug smile on Ingi's face like it hasn't been there from the beginning when she forced her way into his life," a fan commented.

"Ingi is innocent. Idc what that man did, Corona is UNBEARABLE and if he walked out GOOD FOR HIM," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 further said:

"I’m on #TeamIngi Ingi is Nordic and reserved, reasonable and not overtly emotional. He and Corona aren’t a good match but he’s not a bad guy," a person wrote.

"Everyone is blaming iggy, but Corona's family warned her about her attitude problem & even she herself was concerned about it in the beginning of the season, so she can't really blame him. They're not a match. Takes two to tango," a fan commented.

"This completely other person" — Ingi talks about his relationship with Corona during 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Episode 21

In 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Episode 21, Shaun Robinson asked Ingi to share his side of the story about what happened between him and Corona. The female cast member said she didn't want to "do this" and Shaun asked him to explain the breakup.

The male 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star said everything was okay between them when they were in Iceland. However, Corona's behavior changed when they came to America.

"When I went to the States, basically, it wasn't her. Things changed. I arriving at the airport, this completely other person greeted me," Ingi said.

Ingi added that he didn't see the "loving" and "caring" person he fell in love with. He said the "whole vibe was just off" when they were together and he didn't understand what happened. He revealed that he suggested couples therapy to Corona. The female cast member said under her breath that it was her suggestion.

Ingi said that Corona didn't want to go to therapy and after that conversation, he "just left." He added that people didn't realize how difficult it was to be in love with someone and see a future with them just for it to be taken away.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member added that he went to America and had told his family and friends he was going to move there.

"But after my second trip to the States, I just left. And I had to break up with Corona and it was probably the most difficult thing I had to do," he said.

Corona shook her head while Corona walked away from the camera and she said he was a "weak b*tch." She added his behavior was some "weak a** sh*t." Sarper and Sean were critical of Ingi walking away but fans online supported the male cast member. They were critical of Corona's lack of interest in what Ingi had to say.

Tune in next week to watch Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6's Tell All special on TLC.

