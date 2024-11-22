"Doing too much" — House of Villains fans react to Larsa's behavior with Victoria

Season 2 of House of Villains aired Episode 8, Un-Funny Business, on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The segment featured a heated confrontation between Victoria and Larsa, in which the latter criticized The Bachelor star for speaking over her. She suggested that Victoria should know her place and when to remain silent.

Victoria explained she was not trying to interrupt her conversation with anyone but Larsa remained unconvinced. Larsa continued to detail her hatred for Victoria, accusing her of playing victim to garner people's sympathy. Victoria decided to walk away from the conversation fed up with Larsa's constant attacks.

However, she was still upset about Larsa's comments about her outfit and housing status from the previous episode. Although Tiffany suggested that the villains reconsider their behavior toward Victoria, Larsa refused to oblige.

Trending

House of Villains fans took to X to comment on Larsa's treatment of Victoria. They criticized her for crossing all boundaries to belittle the cast member.

Expand Tweet

"Larsa is doing too much to Victoria, I’m starting to feel for her," a fan wrote.

"larsa is a menace on every show she’s on," another fan commented.

However, one fan thought otherwise.

"Victoria is taking Larsa's comments to personally. This is #HouseOfVillains not Paw Patrol," a netizen tweeted.

Many House of Villains fans disapproved of the treatment Larsa was offering Victoria.

"Idk who else is watching House of Villians, but I can’t believe they’re making me side with Victoria from the Bachelor over Larsa from RHOM. I loooove Larsa but she’s been such a complete bully and I can’t stand it. I know it’s house of villians but she’s just mean," a user reacted.

"Larsa b**ching about victoria wearing lingerie as a dress when girlie is standing there in a morph suit," a person commented.

"Larsa is getting on my nerves with this fake mean girls act. Loser," another fan wrote.

"Larsa is such an instigator but not in a strategic way (like wes) just in a b*tchy little popular girl way," one user posted.

Other House of Villains fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"I'm all for drama but Larsa's a little too mean to Victoria," a person reacted.

"Larsa is being very nasty and mean spirited!!" another netizen commented.

"Stooping to immaturity" — House of Villains star Tiffany reacts to Larsa's beef with Victoria

In the previous episode of House of Villains, Kandy nominated Larsa, Victoria, and Safaree for elimination. Larsa and Victoria clashed while the nominees were being named. The Real Housewives of Miami star belittled Victoria for wearing "lingerie," asking her if she had nothing else to wear.

When Victoria retaliated, saying "go home" to Larsa, the latter said she at least had a home to return to, referencing the financial difficulties Victoria mentioned in earlier episodes.

In the latest episode, when the villains returned home from the ceremony, Tiffany gathered the cast members and asked them not to be "too hard" on Victoria. Larsa dismissed her request because she believed she had not caused Victoria any problems.

"She comes at me," she added.

Tiffany explained that she did not want Victoria to feel ostracized, requesting the House of Villains cast members not to target her. Wes accepted Tiffany's proposal and agreed to show Victoria some grace despite the game's competitive nature. However, Larsa disagreed.

Larsa stated Victoria was "funny" for getting offended at her outfit remark when she constantly made personal attacks on her. In the meantime, Victoria walked into the room and started discussing the nomination with Kandy. She thanked Kandy for revealing that her nomination was not personally motivated.

"I don't dislike you. I did a gamer's move," Kandy said.

Victoria then stated that she did not mind being nominated because at least Kandy was not criticizing her outfit or her house. Larsa retaliated, realizing that the remark was directed at her. She asked Victoria to "shut up" and not talk over her.

As soon as the two female cast members started to fight, Tiffany expressed her opinion in a confessional and said:

"I feel like Larsa is the one that's stooping to immaturity by attacking Victoria all the time."

Meanwhile, Larsa continued attacking Victoria, suggesting that she should know her place. She demeaned her for trying to interrupt their conversation, saying it was something first-graders were taught not to do. After Victoria left, Larsa mentioned that she despised how she instigated everybody and played the victim later.

Meanwhile, during a confessional, Victoria got emotional and said:

"She insulted my home, my clothing, and she's just like a tacky old lady."

Later, Larsa rejoiced when Victoria was eliminated from the show.

House of Villains airs every Thursday at 10 pm ET only on E!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback