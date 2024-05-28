"Fundamentally incompatible" — Below Deck fans react to Barbie and Kyle’s relationship in season 11 finale

Below Deck season 11 aired its season finale on Monday, May 27, 2024. In the segment, fans saw Barbie and Kyle at odds more than once. During the last cast dinner of the season, Kyle went skinny dipping which didn't sit well with Barbie, who previously told him not to expose himself on air.

Later in the episode, Barbie was upset that Kyle didn't back her up during her argument with Xandi and instead, told her to "shut the f*ck up." As Barbie cried, she called Kyle a "backstabbing b*tch" and left the superyacht in the middle of the night and didn't say goodbye to her on-screen partner.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to their relationship. One person wrote on X:

"I feel bad for Kyle. He and Barbie are fundamentally incompatible. He’s a goofy free spirit and she’s a materialistic stick in the mud. I can’t see this lasting. #BelowDeck."

"Kyle dodged a bullet. Barbie would have never truly accepted him as he is and she would have looked down on him because he cannot provide for her like her daddy does. Gross. #BelowDeck," another person wrote.

"Umm Barbie, that's a bit harsh. Didn't you just tell Kyle you loved him? Everybody was just drunk and emotional #BelowDeck," a fan wrote.

Fans of Below Deck season 11 felt that Kyle "dodged a bullet" by not ending up with Barbie:

"Looks like Kyle is dodging a bullet by avoiding a relationship with toxic Barbie! #BelowDeck," a fan wrote.

"And I thought Rocky was crazy but Spoiled Brat Barbie has her beat by MILES. Kyle dodged a bullet @BravoTV @Andy @BravoWWHL #BelowDeck," another fan wrote.

"Barbie just does not accept Kyle for who he is. Not a good match. #belowdeck," a person wrote.

Below Deck season 11 fans further said:

"Barbie threw a tantrum to hide the fact she couldn’t go through with being with Kyle #BelowDeck," one person wrote.

"Kyle can do so much better than Barbie.. she’s a rotten person. Spoiled little #BelowDeck," another person wrote.

Below Deck season 11: Barbie yells at Kyle

In the season finale of Below Deck season 11, Kyle and Barbie were at odds once again. The latter previously expressed being in love with her co-star and addressed her concerns about his on-screen nudity with him. However, her request fell on deaf ears, as Kyle repeated the same behavior in Monday's episode.

While under the influence of alcohol, Kyle went skinny dipping, which angered Barbie. The Below Deck female cast member wondered if she was asking for too much and called herself a "class act." She added that she wasn't going to date someone who wasn't.

While in conversation with Anthony, she said she had a problem with Kyle's behavior. The chef asked whether the latter was adaptable and Barbie noted that he wasn't and she always had to adapt to him. The chef told the cameras that he saw both their sides and didn't think they were a good match.

Later in the episode, while returning to the yacht, Xandi made a comment about Barbie's time on the show. While trying to compliment the stew, she offended Barbie by saying that if Xandi were chief stew, she would have fired the Below Deck season 11 cast member.

The two got into a screaming match and while trying to calm the situation down, Kyle told Barbie to "shut the f*ck up." Back at the boat, Barbie locked herself in her cabin and Kyle attempted to console her from the other side of the door, which is when the Below Deck cast member told Kyle to "f*ck off."

"You're supposed to be on my team. All you do is back other people now. Get the f*ck away from me. Leave me the f*ck alone."

She continued:

"F*ck off Kyle, you're a f*cking backstabbing b*tch."

The cast member packed her bags and left the boat in the middle of the night.

Episodes of Below Deck season 11 are available to stream on Peacock.