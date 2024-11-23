"Gaslighting herself"— Love After Lockup fans react to Kim making Joey take a drug test

In Love After Lockup season 5's latest episode, Tests of Faith, Kimberly questioned Joey about his whereabouts. In a confessional, the female cast member explained that Joey had gone to urgent care but wasn't sure if it was true.

Seeing his state, she suspected he had consumed drugs and asked him to take a drug test. Although Joey agreed to take the test, Kimberly felt he was stalling. After an hour of trying, Joey took the test and it came back positive for Cocaine. The female cast member was confused as she felt if he was on Cocaine, his energy levels should have been high.

Fans of the reality show commented on Kim making Joey take a drug test. One person wrote on X:

Trending

"Joey is higher than NYC rent and Kim is gaslighting herself"

Expand Tweet

"Kimberly is delusional, dumb and dense. Joey is a scammer and a hustler. Girl, get out!!!" a fan commented.

"Now Kimberly, YOU WANTED JOEY!!! You ignored the red flags since this man had been released but you wanted to get engaged and start planning a wedding and go house shopping. Send him to his mama," a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup commented on Joey's drug test coming back positive for cocaine:

"The drug test told a lie on Joey. The test is the problem, not him. The nerve on cocaine to say he used it. Bad, bad drug test," a person wrote.

"I definitely would have bet money that Joey would fail a drug test. I definitely would NOT have bet money it would be because of cocaine!" a fan commented.

"Kim already know Joey is irresponsible. Why would she allow him to have access to money?" a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 5 further said:

"Kim I guess Joey gone have to walk in the house with the syringe in his arm and the rubber band wrapped around his arm for you to get that this man is a whole crack head and why do you let him keep driving off in that car you brought him???" a person wrote.

"Joey loves drugs more than he loves anyone including the boys. Including the boy he claimed on camera looks like him," a fan commented.

Joey fails a drug test in Love After Lockup season 5 episode 48

In Love After Lockup season 5 episode 48, Kimberly told the cameras that Joey was doing "stuff" stuff. She stated that he was being "shady" and hiding things from her. She asked Joey to take a drug test and he agreed.

He told her he would take the test and asked the Love After Lockup season 5 cast member to leave him alone. Kim commented on his "erratic" behavior and said it was unlike Joey and said she was prepared for the answers she wanted to hear.

"I'm not sure I'm prepared for the ones I might get," she told the cameras.

Kimberly brought Joey the drug test but the male Love After Lockup season 5 star asked her if she could bring him some water. Joey told her he didn't have to go to the bathroom since he went 30 minutes ago. However, he said he would try.

Kim further told the cameras she didn't trust Joey and that he was "making more sh*t up." 30 minutes passed and Joey was yet to take the urine test. After 15 more minutes, he told her he was going out to smoke a cigarette.

"It's just excuse after excuse," Kim said.

She added that she needed him to take the test immediately to be able to trust him. Joey took the test and revealed that it was "showing up dirty." He wondered why his sample was dirty and said there was "no way" and wanted to leave.

"THC negative, AMP negative, Opioids negative, MDMA negative, COC positive. It's positive. Cocaine," Kim revealed.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 5 commented on the cast member's drug test online and said they were not surprised it came back positive.

Love After Lockup season 5 will air its upcoming episode next week on Friday on WETV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback