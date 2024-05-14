"Good instincts" — Below Deck fans praise Captain Kerry in season 11 episode 15

Below Deck season 11 aired a brand new episode on Monday, May 13, 2024. During the segment, the interior crew clashed with the new chef, Nick Tatlock. Captain Terry then sat down with chief stew Fraser and the chef to have a conversation about their disagreements.

He told the two that they had to put their differences aside since they only had one charter left. Fans of the show took to social media to chime in on the situation and praised Captain Kerry for "nipping it in the bud" because the issue was escalating.

"I love Captain Kerry’s ability to clock a situation accurately every time. Love the way he handled Paris/Fraser/Nick. He’s got some good instincts!! #BelowDeck," one person wrote.

"Yes captain Kerry! He saw right through Fraser and called him out on his bs...that is what experience does...helps you keep a level head...#BelowDeck," another person wrote.

"I love how 'military' Captain Kerry is, it's why he always has a successful boat. #BelowDeck," one fan wrote.

Below Deck season 11 fans compared the caption to Captain Lee Rosbach, and said they were initially "sad" about the change. However, they noted that it was a "great change" for the Bravo show.

"At first I was sad the change of Captain’s on #BelowDeck but overall this was a great change for the show. Capt Kerry seems like he is picking up where Capt Lee left off running a tight ship, high standards. It’s still fun to watch now if we can make bigger adjustments over on #Belowdeckmed I might start watching again. #WWHL," one person wrote.

"Capt. Kerry's management style is super proactive. I really like that about him. I know I've said it before. #BelowDeck," another person wrote.

Fans further said:

"Captain Kerry runs a tight ship only because he wants the best for the crew and guests. I'd rather have a captain involved instead of one that just ignores everything outside the wheelhouse. #BelowDeck," a fan wrote.

"Yes yes YES Captain Kerry!! Making Nick and Fraser wear their get along t-shirt! #BelowDeck," another fan wrote.

"@Capt_Kerry's "chats" with the crew. When you're acting like children, you deserve to get called out. #BelowDeck," one tweet read.

What happened in Below Deck season 11 episode 15?

In Below Deck season 11 episode 15, titled, We'll Always Have Paris, the interior crew clashed with the chef. The chartered guests went for a beach picnic and on the way, Paris expressed her dislike towards the new chef while in conversation with Ben. She told him Nick was "just really stubborn."

Their conflict continued even after the service started, as Nick felt that the stew was trying to "micromanage" him. The Below Deck stew further told the cameras that he outranked her since she had one stripe and he had three.

When Nick asked for her opinion about how he should plate sushi, she told him she didn't want to have to carry a tray around all the time. In a confessional, she added that Fraser told her that the food was going to be plated.

Back on the boat, Captain Kerry asked the Below Deck chef how things went on the beach and the chef explained that Paris changed his entire plan.

"When a chef comes on the beach, he has the three stripes. A single-stripe stew on the beach needs to adapt to the chef, not the other way around," the captain said in a confessional.

The conflict between Nick and Paris continued throughout the episode and eventually also involved chief stew Fraser. After the charter ended, the captain called Paris to the galley for a conversation. The captain told her that it wasn't her place to argue with Nick while at the beach and Paris responded by saying that she was following Fraser's orders.

The captain then called Fraser and Nick in for a conversation and told them they needed to work together.

"This communication breakdown between departments. I'm not f*cking having it. I don't need any stews telling Nick how to do his job. I don't give a sh*t if you like each other or not," he said.

Below Deck season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.