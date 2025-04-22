“Goosebump inducing”—American Idol fans praise Gabby Samone’s performance of a Barbra Streisand song

American Idol season 23 has reached episode 11 on April 21, 2025, which saw the Top 20 contestants being reduced down to Top 14. Ten of these contestants advanced to the next stage, while the remaining four entered Top 14 via Wilcards. Judges, including Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan decided these wildcard entries.

Among these 14 contestants was Gabby Samone, who had been giving consistently noteworthy performances since the auditions. Her songs had garnered praises from the judges, hoots from the live audience, and approval from the viewers on social media.

In the recent episode 11, Gabby performed Don't Rain on My Parade, a 1964 song from a musical called Funny Girl, and sung by Barbra Streisand. Fans on X praised her act, with one user commenting:

"WHAT? Gabby Samone just gave the performance of the season thus far. That was goosebump inducing amazingness."

"I love hearing Gabby sing a different type of song and show a different side of her voice. I actually love this song choice for tonight," said another.

"INDEED Gabby Samone GETS the last auto spot (TOTALLY correct) - singing Barbra's "Don't Rain on My Parade" (HEADY choice) -- just made it her OWN (everyone doesn't need to sing it like Lea Michele)," added a third.

"Wow, I'm loving this song choice for Gabby Samone. The vocals, her stage presence. Loving it!" commented one.

Fans of American Idol appreciated Gabby's song choice and the justice she did to the song.

"Gabby can sing anything. She's fantastic!" an X user wrote.

"Gabby removing that jacket like a true diva while slaying a Streisand song. I mean come onnnn girl," another user wrote.

"GABBY THIS SONGGGG OKAY!!!" commented one.

"Gabby is leagues better than some of the other girls in this competition (not you, Kolbi, you're a queen too)," wrote another.

American Idol star Gabby Samone's performance and what the judges had to say about it

In American Idol season 23, episode 11, Gabby Samone chose to channel Barbra Streisand through her song. This smoothly transitioned her to the Top 14 of the season.

For her episode 10 performance, the 23-year-old Baltimore resident followed the theme of "Songs of Faith," introduced by the show to celebrate Easter. She presented her rendition of I Am Changing from the movie Dreamgirls. After her performance, Carrie Underwood, the alum turned judge, said that Gabby was a superstar and that she sang incredibly.

When it came to Lionel Richie, he also called Gabby a star and said what she did that night was "amazing". He also urged Americans to vote, and they indeed did, and got Gabby to the Top 14. Luke Bryan complimented her, stating:

"That was a better breakout moment than your last breakout moment. You're a star."

Previously on American Idol, Gabby Samone performed Four Women by Nina Simone in the showstopper round. During her Top 24 performance, which was filmed at the signature location of Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii, Gabby sang It's All Coming Back to Me Now by Jim Steinman.

For more updates on Gabby Samone's life, fans of American Idol can follow the singer on her official Instagram account, @gabbysamonemusic.

