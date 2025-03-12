“Happy for David and Madison" — Married at First Sight Chicago fans react to the cast members announcing they moved in together

The Married at First Sight Chicago Season 18 reunion aired on March 11, bringing the couples back to share updates on their lives and relationships. David and Madison revealed they had left their original partners, Allen and Michelle, and were now living together, celebrating their first anniversary.

When they were asked about the rings on their fingers that made them look like they were engaged, they clarified that those were promise rings. They gave those rings to each other as a token of trust and commitment. Fans of Married at First Sight Chicago came to X to react to this news.

Some appreciated their union, others criticized it because they lied to their respective partners, because they were pursuing each other.

"I’m happy for David and Madison actually. They look good together," a fan said.

"So Madison & David matching as if they’re going to prom, moved in together and got commitment rings. But still hard for me to root for them, the lying and deception is a hard line for me. But Good luck," said another.

"I don’t know if I’m by myself but I'm happy for David and Madison. The situation wasn’t in line with show structure but they seem happy and they match. It is what it is. I’d consider it a win if I were in charge," added another.

"All of this was a year ago. Now that it’s made public, Madison and David won’t last much longer. It’s only a matter of time. Yea they’ll probably try to prove us wrong but that relationship won’t work," wrote one.

Some fans of Married at First Sight Chicago also pointed out the fact that David used to live in his mother's basement till last year.

"So David moved out his mama’s basement into Madison’s place. Still mooching. Still a loser. And I don’t believe the investment property story," an X user wrote.

"So David moved from his mother’s basement to Madison’s house. So inspirational," another user wrote.

"David finally moved out the basement," commented one.

"You know how David always looks a bit unsanitary and slobby? And you know how they say partners begin to take on their significant others' physical traits? Meet Madison," wrote one.

What happened between David and Madison in the past, and what they said on the reunion of Married at First Sight Chicago

In season 18 of Married at First Sight Chicago, David said that he was trying to shoot his shot and that he was a man whose "needs" weren't being met when he texted Madison saying he wanted to eat her up while he was still married to Michelle. At the reunion, when the host, Kevin, revisited the incident, David and Madison agreed that they should've taken care of the situation in a better way.

Madison said:

"Obviously, I think we would both change everything. I will never regret following my heart, but I will regret not having the courage and the confidence to say it loudly when I should have."

David went ahead and apologized to Michelle and stated that she should've been "stronger". He also apologized to Allen, Madison's former partner, while regretting that he didn't "man up".

Later in the episode, Allen told the viewers that he had a new girlfriend now, while Michelle said she was single. She also confirmed the end of her friendship with Madison from her side.

For more updates on Married at First Sight Chicago season 18, fans can follow its official Instagram account- @mafslifetime.

