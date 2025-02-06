“Heartbreaking”— The Kardashians fans react to Khloé and Lamar’s reunion after years

One of the most coveted reality TV shows of the year, The Kardashians season 6, premiered on February 6 with its first episode. The premiere episode made headlines for an event that was anticipated for years— Khloé and Lamar Odom's reunion. The pair got married in 2009 after dating for a month and then officially divorced in 2016 after Lamar reportedly couldn't let go of his drug addiction.

In episode 1 of The Kardashians season 6, Khloé said she wanted to return some of Lamar's stuff, and that she was going to give him those things through Malika, her best friend. She clarified that she had no feelings for him and stated that she wanted to keep the communication minimal because she didn't want him to have any wrong ideas.

When Lamar and she met, he showed up an hour late and excused himself by saying he was getting her the cake, flowers, and champagne, which was why he got late. While she told him she was over him, he said he would always love her for putting up with him in the hard times.

He also mentioned Khloé's son Tatum, and said he looked just like her. Fans were well aware of the Khloé- Lamar pairing because their wedding was featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, so when they reunited on The Kardashians, fans took X to react.

"Khloe reliving this with you is so damn heartbreaking," a fan said.

"I hate that Khloe and Lamar went through all the struggles they did. U can tell he still loves her and she still loves him. I wish they could make it work, it’s been yrs they both have grown. She will never have another love like Lamar and vice versa," said another fan.

"Lamar is so in love with Khloé. Poor guy," added a third.

"When he mentioned her son I felt for him. I know he feels like them should be his kids," another wrote.

Some fans of The Kardashians recalled Khloé and Lamar's wedding.

"Awww Khloé. Her wedding was sooo beautiful," an X user wrote.

"I remember watching Khloé & Lamar wedding special as a CHILD!!" another user wrote.

"Ughhh I miss Khloe and Lamar," commented one.

"This Khloé and Lamar reunion is so emotional omg," another wrote.

What Khloé said about Lamar on The Kardashians season 6 premiere episode

Reflecting on her marriage with Lamar Odom before she met with him, Khloé took to a confessional to talk about it. She told the cameras that she married him when she was 24 after having known him for 30 days, yet she wanted to keep the marriage with all her heart and soul. She also stated that he was the love of her life.

Talking about how her marriage went downhill, Khloé said:

"I took my vows very seriously and I was married for about seven years. But there were bigger things that were not fixable in that marriage. So the last time I saw him was in 2016."

She continued to say that she wished for Lamar to get his life together but slowly realized that it wasn't her world anymore. She remembered her time with him as the most "magical" time but also stated that her marriage had "darkness". Khloé also detailed the day she decided she didn't want to continue their marriage, saying she wanted to split when she saw Lamar not wanting better himself.

In the confessional, she shared that after he got addicted to drugs, she bought him a house next door where he could recover and rehabilitate. But one day, when she walked into his house, she saw him doing things he shouldn't have been doing, which made her take the decision.

New episodes of The Kardashians season 6 come out on Thursdays, at 12 am ET, on Hulu and Disney+.

