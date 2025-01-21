"How dumb"— Beast Games fans react to Orange team picking podcaster over a rock climber for the hanging challenge

Beast Games season 1 aired episode 6 on January 16, 2025. The segment saw the remaining 52 players return to the city after nine contestants competed to become the sole owner of the Beast Island.

When they returned to the city, Mr. Beast told the players that half of them would be eliminated and asked them to pick the nature of their next few games. They could choose between Physical, Mental, and Chance.

Seventeen players picked physical and competed in three games in two teams. In the third task, the tiebreaker on which team would continue in the game, they had to pick one member each to dead-hang on a bar suspended in the air.

Team Pink sent their captain, Michael aka Player 453, while the Orange team had to ponder over who to pick. Their top picks were players 803, a nature enthusiast who was used to rock climbing, and 435, a podcaster. The team picked the latter to represent them and save them from being eliminated.

Fans of the show criticized Team Orange for their choice. One person wrote on X:

"How dumb are these people rock climping is the peak of hang time he easyly can hang 10 minutes wtf."

"bro i just don't get the people voting on the dude because of his confidence f*ck the confidence that was just emotion look at the forearms of the rock climber the pink captain is ice cold, he will win, orange guy is emotion based and will drop off," a fan commented.

"they chose the dude who watched Survivor ONCE over the literal mountain climber," a tweet read.

Beast Games season 1 fans speculated who would win:

"Waiting til next week to find out which team wins, though, guessing by the wigglin'? It's going to be Team Pink," a person wrote.

"it is pink. If you watch the preview for the next episode when they’re standing on the the train tracks, members from the pink team can be seen by the numbers on their shirt," a fan commented.

"@MrBeast leaked who wins the hangtime game in the preview for next week, it seemed likely enough orange was struggling already but this confirms that Pink team moves on in," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games further said:

"Okay, orange team on #BeastGames who chose some random kid who “Has been working on pull ups” over a kid who is an experienced rock climber, gotta be the dumbest decision of the season. Idc if he wins. That was dumb af," a person wrote.

"I also got mad about that man they deserve to lose. Like how stupid you must be to not to chose mountain climber in that situation," a fan commented.

Orange Team picks a podcaster over a rock climber to perform a hanging challenge in Beast Games episode 6

In Beast Games episode 6, titled, Physical, Mental, Chance... Your Choice, 17 contestants picked 'Physical' category. However, one was eliminated even before the competition began and that was Dayna Flores, player 784. Mr. Beast had the 17 contestants perform pushups to pick the captains of the two teams, who then had to pick their teams.

Since there was an odd number of players, whoever didn't get picked was eliminated. After two rounds of the physical challenge, the Beast Games teams stood with one point each and went on to compete in the final challenge, a dead hang competition.

While Team Pink picked Michael, player 453, and the person who performed the most push-ups at the beginning, Team Orange struggled with their decision.

Beast Games' player 803 told the group that he was a rock climber and had "pretty beefy forearms."

"I have super callousy hands," he added.

Several Beast Games contestants said player 803 was their best option, however, player 435 was also interested in competing. He told the team he practiced dead hangs before he entered the Prime Video show.

"And probably in a high pressure situation, maybe go a little longer," he said.

Eventually, the Orange Team chose player 435 over 803. While the episode ended on a cliffhanger, the Orange Team seemed to be struggling a little while the Pink Team captain stood still.

Fans commented on the team's pick online and criticized the orange team for picking a podcaster over a rock climber.

Tune in on Thursday, January 23, 2025, to watch what happens next on Beast Games in episode 7 on Prime Video.

