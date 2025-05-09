How many children does Dorit Kemsley have with PK? Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple are fighting for custody in court

Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, are in the midst of a custody battle over their two children amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. On May 9, 2025, Paul Kemsley filed for joint custody of his son, Jagger, aged 11, and daughter, Phoenix, who is aged 9. He challenged the earlier request filed by Dorit for sole legal and physical custody.

In his filing, PK also relinquished his right to spousal support and called on the court to reject Dorit’s claim as well. He further proposed that both parties cover their own legal expenses, as reported by Page Six on May 9, 2025.

Dorit Kemsley and Paul Kemsley's divorce timeline

Dorit Kemsley, 48, filed for divorce papers on April 25, 2025, citing "irreconcilable differences." This move followed soon after Paul Kemsley, 57, was snapped with Amazing Race alum Shana Wall in a public display of affection in Beverly Hills on April 24, according to reports by Vulture on April 25, 2025.

The couple had announced their separation in May 2024 after nine years of marriage, stating in a joint Instagram post:

"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together."

According to The Sun reports on May 5, 2025, the Kemsleys' divorce proceedings are further complicated by financial issues. Their $8 million Encino mansion faced potential foreclosure due to unpaid taxes and mortgage payments.

Although they managed to pay off $298,556 in back mortgage payments, their property-owning LLC has been suspended by the Franchise Tax Board. This was due to their failure to pay taxes or file returns, putting them at risk of another loan default.

According to a report by Sun published on April 30, 2025, legal experts suggest that Paul Kemsley may seek a portion of Dorit's earnings from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and related endorsements. The amount reportedly exceeds $100,000 per season.

Jagger and Phoenix have been a significant part of their parents' lives and have occasionally appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Dorit has described her children as "sweet and kind and funny and smart," expressing her deep affection for them.

Dorit Kemsley became a star after appearing in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). She became a member of the show during season 7 in 2016. A unique fashion sense and bold personality made her a fan favorite very quickly.

Other than her presence in reality TV, Dorit Kemsley is also an entrepreneur who founded the 'Swimline Beverly Beach by Dorit' in the year 2017. The brand has been showcased in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she gained popularity among her co-stars and her fans.

Paul Kemsley is a talent manager and a British businessman who gained broader exposure across the public through his appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where his marriage to Dorit Kemsley was featured.

Despite the ongoing legal battles, both Dorit Kemsley and Paul Kemsley have emphasized their commitment to co-parenting and maintaining a stable environment for their children. PK has shared moments with his children on social media, highlighting their close bond.

