How old is Aydan Nix? Gigi and Bella Hadid release statement about their half-sister born out of their father’s brief romance before marriage

Supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid recently revealed they have a half-sister, Aydan Nix. In a statement made to the Daily Mail on Thursday, May 29, 2025, the siblings explained that Nix was born from their father, Mohamed Hadid’s, "brief romance" with a woman named Terri Hatfield Dull.

According to Daily Mail, in their statement, the sisters explained that they first connected with their half-sister in late 2023. Aydan Nix, who is currently 23 years old, was studying abroad in Paris at the time.

"As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations—with Aydan included—about how to support and protect her," the statement read.

Bella and Gigi expressed that they "cherish" this "unexpected and beautiful" addition to their family. The supermodel duo are also elder sisters to Anwar Hadid and half-sisters to Marielle and Alana Hadid.

"She’s spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family," they said.

Aydan Nix found out about Mohamad Hadid after taking a genetic test out of "curiosity"

In their statement, Gigi and Bella Hadid told the Daily Mail that their father, Mohamad Hadid, had a brief relationship with Aydan Nix's mother, Terri Hatfield Dull, following his divorce from Yolanda in 2000.

Notably, Yolanda, a Dutch supermodel, was his second wife (from 1994 to 2000) and the mother of Bella, Gigi, and Anwar. Hadid previously married Mary Butler (divorced in 1992), the mother of Marielle and Alana.

According to the runway-regular sisters, Nix was born and raised in Florida. In the exclusive statement to the Daily Mail, they further stated:

"Aydan was born and raised in Florida, growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19."

Aydan Nix, thus, decided to take a "genetic test" out of "curiosity." The results showed that she shared a "biological connection" with the Hadids. According to the Daily Mail, Mohamad Hadid's relationship with Terri Hatfield Dull ended before he found out she was pregnant.

According to Aydan Nix's Instagram, she graduated from the Parsons School of Design in New York in May 2025. She holds a BFA in Integrated Design with a concentration in Fashion Communication, per her LinkedIn profile. She is currently living in New York City.

A post on Nix's LinkedIn read:

"Growing up, I was obsessed with my mom’s Vogue collection—flipping through every issue and imagining myself behind the scenes of those stories. That early obsession turned into a career path rooted in curiosity, culture, and the drive to create.

In their statement, Bella and Gigi noted that they have "embraced" Aydan Nix with open arms. Further, they urged fans and followers to respect Nix and her family's wish for "privacy."

Gigi, Anwar, and Bella (Image via Getty)

Citing a "source," US Weekly explained that Bella, Gigi, and Anwar have known Nix for about a year and a half. The insider suggested that the news was a "complete shock to the whole family," but added that the three siblings have decided "not to pass judgment" about the situation. They explained that the Hadid family kept the development out of the public eye for the 23-year-old's privacy.

Mohamad Hadid has not publicly commented on Aydan Nix as of this writing.

