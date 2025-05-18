⁠⁠I can't believe Ana excused Jonathan's behavior on The Amazing Race to the point of calling it "normal"

The Amazing Race season 37 found its winners on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The two-part finale, which aired on Wednesday and Thursday, saw Carson and Jack take home the win, after which, the final three reflected upon their journeys on the show.

Ana Towns commented on her and Jonathan Towns' turbulent relationship throughout the show and said that although viewers must have seen them fight, it was "normal." However, in my opinion, it wasn't. While all couples fight, I do believe that on several occasions, Jonathan crossed the line, including one instance when he called her a "terrible partner."

Time and time again, Jonathan insulted his wife, demeaned her, and blamed her for their not doing well. While banter or even arguments are healthy between couples, I don't think the way Jonathan treated Ana can in any way be termed "normal." If you ask me, it is deeply concerning and also makes one wonder how bad their arguments might be when there are no cameras around.

In one of the episodes, when Jonathan was angry with his wife about being bad at navigation, she pleaded with him that she did everything he had asked her to do. However, the male participant was still not happy.

Contrary to Ana claiming that he was given a bad edit, I believe Ana is used to the behavior, and while trying to be as accommodating and understanding as possible, cannot differentiate between what is healthy and acceptable in a relationship.

Ana and Jonathan reflected upon their time on The Amazing Race after the winners were announced

In Thursday's episode of The Amazing Race season 37, Jonathan and Ana commented on their time on the show. Ana believed that they did a good job supporting each other and working together, and called Jonathan her "person."

While addressing the viewers, she said they were going to see them fight but noted that it was "normal" and said that they were able to make it till the end of the competition despite their struggles and fights.

"You're gonna see us fight, and that's just normal," she said.

The married couple also spoke to Parade Magazine about their turbulent relationship. When asked about Jonathan lashing out at Ana, and him revealing that their time on The Amazing Race led to his autism diagnosis, Jonathan said that it was "almost impossible" for him to make "sense of emotions" because of how powerfully they came on.

"And so oftentimes I would just unleash that emotion on her. And that was obviously wrong," he added.

Ana also reflected upon Jonathan's behavior and said that it took her "so long" to "fully understand" and said that compared to before, the two could presently communicate much more. She added that she was still learning but felt like the "fog was lifted." Recalling their separation, The Amazing Race season 37 cast member said their past conflicts were "always misunderstandings" and miscommunications.

Jonathan noted that the couple was able to "backtrace" almost all their previous conflicts and trace them to autism. Ana recalled telling Jonathan to "do something" about his behavior after being on The Amazing Race. The latter explained that his wife brought him a book titled Nonviolent Communication and asked him to read it. He said that was where it started.

The show finished filming in June, and by October, they received an email informing them of season 37's airdate, which was when Jonathan began to panic. He noted that he realized that his "worst moments" would be broadcast for the world to see.

Jonathan and Ana were one of the three teams that made it to the finale on The Amazing Race season 37, along with Han and Holden and the winners Carson and Jack. All episodes of the CBS show are available to stream on Paramount+.

