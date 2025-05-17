"I spent hours crying last night"—The Amazing Race winner Jack Dodge reacts to his team's emotional victory

The Amazing Race season 37 finale, We're in Miami Baby!, premiered on CBS on May 15. The final three teams competed for the coveted title, and by the end of the episode, Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge were announced as the winners.

Ad

Jack reflected on his team's victory during an interview with TV Line, released on May 16. He described the winning moment as "insane." He expressed gratitude for this opportunity and all the love he received from The Amazing Race family.

"It’s been insane. I spent hours last night crying, mostly for good reasons, of just being overwhelmed by all the love that was in the room with us last night, and the releasing of a big secret that we’ve had. It’s been the most insane and amazing 48 hours," he said.

Ad

Trending

The Amazing Race season 37 winners express gratitude and deem positive mentality responsible for their win

Ad

During The Amazing Race season 37 finale, the three teams—Han and Holden, Jonathan and Ana, and Carson and Jack—headed to Miami for the last leg of the season. After completing the lifeguard rescue, a sailing obstacle course, and an extreme hydroflight, the final three items were put in front of one of the franchise's wildest puzzles to date.

Once the puzzle was solved, Carson and Jack pulled ahead, ultimately becoming the first pair to cross the finish line, crowning themselves as the winners.

Ad

Ad

In their interview with TV Line, Carson shared that while they were happy for their victory, there was also a bittersweet feeling, knowing their season had come to an end.

"It feels good! It feels all sorts of things. Obviously, we are so excited and happy. It’s just cloud nine, but also there’s a sadness that it’s over. We’ve had such a great time watching it and re-living it. There’s gratitude," he said.

Ad

The Amazing Race season 37 winner continued:

"The people in our lives who haven’t known this about us for a year, finally they’re catching up to a part of ourselves that we’ve known about for a year. There’s just all sorts of emotions, but overwhelmingly, gratitude."

Ad

Furthermore, the interviewer referenced a recent conversation they had with Phil Keoghan on May 12, 2025. During the talk, the Amazing Race host had mentioned that his favorite teams were the ones who seemed to be having fun, and pointed to Carson and Jack as an example.

Building on this, the interviewer asked the season 37 winners how they were able to remain positive and stave off the stress of the race. Carson responded that going to therapy together before competing in the race was the No. 1 thing he believed helped them through the season.

Ad

The Amazing Race season 37 contestant added that with joint therapy, the two were able to focus on the things that they felt made their friendship so powerful. It helped them in a lot of other things besides aiding them in maintaining a good mental attitude.

"I think also learning to release the expectation from the other person. If I’m in a time of stress, your instinct might be, “Well, I need Carson to then hype me up.” But actually, no, it’s my responsibility to self-soothe because if we’re both doing our best to make sure that we’re OK individually, we’re gonna be putting our best self [forward] for the other person," Jack added.

Ad

The Amazing Race season 37 episodes premiered every Wednesday on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More