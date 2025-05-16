The Amazing Race season 37 finale recap: The final three teams compete for the $1 million cash prize

The Amazing Race season 37 concluded on May 15, 2025. Titled We're in Miami Baby!, the segment saw finalists return to the United States to compete for the $1 million grand prize. The episode picked up from the cliffhanger in episode 11, showcasing the head-to-head battle between Jonathan and Ana. Although a tile slipped from Jonathan's hand and broke, the couple continued anyway.

Consequently, they joined Carson and Jack, and Han and Holden, in the last stretch of the race, eliminating Alyssa and Josiah. The three final teams then headed to Miami to race for the winner's spot. Each team strived to put their best foot forward and outrun their opponents. However, only one could emerge victorious.

The teams faced multiple hurdles and were challenged with several tasks on their way to the Pit Stop. However, the Roadblock allowed one team to get a massive lead on their competitors, resulting in their victory.

The official synopsis of The Amazing Race season 37 reads:

"Teams race to Miami where, after nine countries, 18 cities and more than 29,000 miles, one team is crowned the winners and receive the $1 million prize."

What happened in the finale of The Amazing Race season 37?

The finale of The Amazing Race started from the previous episode's cliffhanger, which ended on Jonathan breaking one of the tiles of the mosaic puzzle in Porto, Portugal. Jonathan and Ana decided to put it up anyway since there were no extra tiles. Consequently, they allowed themselves to maintain their lead on Alyssa and Josiah.

Although the married nurses tried to catch up, they could not outperform Jonathan and Ana and were eliminated from The Amazing Race. Alyssa was upset about the defeat, but at the same time, was glad she could be part of the competition with her husband. Josiah was equally proud of Alyssa and their experience on the show.

Thus, the final three teams of Jonathan and Ana, Carson and Jack, and Han and Holden flew to their final destination: Miami, Florida. During their flight back to the States, the teams recuperated and strategized to ensure they were in the right mindset before racing across Miami.

Upon arriving, they were asked to take a taxi to Crandon Park Marina and ride a speedboat to get their next clue. Carson and Jack, the frontrunners at this point, were the first to get a taxi. However, Jonathan and Ana, as well as Han and Holden, were not far behind.

Carson and Jack, who arrived first, discovered that they had to complete three water-based tasks to advance in The Amazing Race. The challenges were Save, Soar, and Sail. In Save, they had to save a mannequin from drowning. In Soar, one of the team members had to get on a flyboard and maintain balance for 60 seconds. For the third, Sail, they had to use a yacht to sail around six buoys.

Jonathan and Ana, who had a map of Miami, left for Miami Beach immediately, while the other two stopped to ask for directions. Consequently, Jonathan and Ana arrived before the others and began the Save task. They finished first and headed to the next task location. Carson and Jack finished soon afterwards, leaving Han and Holden in third place.

Jonathan and Ana headed to the Sail Task, but decided to switch to the Soar task after getting lost on their way. Meanwhile, their opponents headed to the Soar task. Jack and Han volunteered to do the flyboard challenge. Although Han was confident as a hobbyist surfer, she struggled to tackle the pressure and could not maintain balance for 60 seconds.

In the meantime, Jack completed the task on his ninth attempt, securing his team a significant lead in the final leg of The Amazing Race. Han followed suit, finishing the challenge on her tenth attempt. Ana, on the other hand, who had a fear of water, pushed herself to complete the challenge on her 21st attempt.

Carson and Jack then went to the Coral Reef Yacht Club, where they had to yacht around the buoys to advance in the contest. They paddled using their arms at first, and then a small metal piece they found on the boat as oars. The other two teams followed the same method and finished the task.

Then they solved a puzzle and learned they had to go to Calle Ocho Domino Park in Little Havana for their next clue. The Route Information instructed them to first head to Ice Palace Film Studios, where they had to solve a 100-piece puzzle.

To complete the puzzle, the teams had to place all elements of season 37 together and stick pictures, one from each leg, on the letters of Amazing Race chronologically.

Carson and Jack were the first to complete the task and head to the Pit Stop: LoanDepot Park. Han and Holden finished soon after, followed by Jonathan and Ana.

Upon arriving at the Pit Stop, Carson and Jack are declared winners of The Amazing Race season 37. Han and Holden, who hit another car on their way, finished in second place, while Jonathan and Ana arrived as team number three. Although disappointed with the defeat, Ana was pleased to reach the top three and said it showed how well Jonathan and she worked together.

The Amazing Race season 37 is available to stream on Paramount+.

