"I was having mom guilt" — The Challenge All Stars: Rivals star Sylvia opens up about argument with KellyAnne

Sylvia Elsrode, one of the eliminated Challenger from The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode 3, sat down with Gold Derby on February 12, 2025, to discuss her experience on the show. Sylvia opened up about being paired with her rival, KellyAnne Judd, and how their relationship has evolved since the show.

Sylvia immediately knew she would be paired with KellyAnne when the season's theme was revealed. The two quickly got into a heated argument, which Sylvia admits was entertaining for viewers but hurt their team's performance. Despite their past conflict, Sylvia revealed that she and KellyAnne are now on good terms as they regularly keep in touch.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals star Sylvia believes their initial argument could have been avoided if they had taken the time to talk things through. She acknowledges she tends to say hurtful things when angry, which is something she's working to improve. During the argument, KellyAnne's comment about having better things to do triggered Sylvia's "mom guilt" and led to her angry response.

"I think what triggered me is that I was having mom guilt. I was having ‘mom shame,’ if you will, knowing that I should have been home with my baby,” stated Sylvia.

Sylvia Elsrode talks about postpartum struggles and rivalry on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals star Sylvia knew right away that she would be paired with KellyAnne when TJ announced it was a Rivals season. She had considered that her rival might be Nicole, but since their argument was from many seasons ago, Sylvia didn't think it was likely.

It was soon pointed out to her that many teams quickly put aside their differences, but Sylvia and KellyAnne had continuous conflict. Sylvia believed that if she and KellyAnne had talked more before the show, their argument might have been avoided.

"But I think had we maybe had a conversation, a more in-depth conversation, because I think we did little here, little there, but I think that had we really had a conversation, that maybe this could have been avoided," said Sylvia.

Despite their differences, Sylvia revealed she and KellyAnne have since made amends. Sylvia thinks their argument boiled over due to their similar yet contrasting personalities. Sylvia regretted that their fight cut their progress short, as they were starting to work well together. Sylvia also revealed that she had given birth to her child just three months before filming.

The interviewer asked how she was feeling, considering the physical demands of the show and the guilt of being away from her baby. Sylvia explained that she struggled with challenges related to heights, which was unusual for her. She suspected that her postpartum state might have played a role in her physical limitations.

"I have always been able to talk myself into doing it. I just, for some reason, and I don't know if maybe it was postpartum that played a little bit of a role in it, I physically couldn't get myself to do it," revealed the The Challenge All Stars: Rivals star.

Despite her efforts, her partner KellyAnne didn't think she tried hard enough according to Sylvia. Sylvia was upset when Devin chose to send her team into the elimination challenge against Adam and Steve. She felt Devin's move was cowardly, as he had boasted about being a strong player but ended up targeting another female team. Sylvia was shocked and angry about Devin's decision.

Watch new episodes of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

