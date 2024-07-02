"I have personally lost my partner, the father of my child to gun violence"— Angela Simmons issues apology over gun purse at BET Awards 2024 

On Sunday, June 30, actress, producer, and reality TV star Angela Simmons attended the 2024 BET Awards wearing an emerald green embellished gown paired with a bedazzled gun-shaped matching green purse. The 36-year-old’s fashion statement garnered heat toward her, with many questioning her choice considering she herself lost her fiancé and father of her child to gun violence in 2018.

In the wake of this, on Tuesday, July 2, Simmons issued a statement via Instagram Story to clear the air. She began by saying how it was a “poor decision” on her part to choose the gun-shaped purse and expressed her “deep regret” for the same.

“I understand the pain and hurt it has caused, especially to those who have been directly impacted... For my entire life, I have always exemplified peace, unification, and the resolution of gun violence in America. I have personally lost my partner, the father of my child, to gun violence, and I have witnessed its devastating impact on my community in Southeast Queens," Simmons further added.

Angela Simmons' statement regarding the 2024 BET Awards controversy. (Image via Instagram/ angelasimmons)

Towards the end of her lengthy statement, Angela Simmons also asked for the “understanding and forgiveness” of the people and expressed her “sincere apology.”

Angela Simmons pledged to end gun violence in the USA via her recent apology post

On Tuesday, Angela Simmons issued an apology via her Instagram Story, two days after she sported a pistol-shaped purse at the BET Awards 2024. She began by saying:

“When I chose the purse, I believed it was cute and unique, and I made a poor decision in using it as an accessory to amplify my beauty. I deeply regret that this item, which symbolizes a gun, was inappropriate and insensitive, especially given my personal and community experiences with gun violence.”

The Supermodel star further continued by acknowledging the “pain and hurt” caused to people across the country who were victims of gun violence and shared that she herself lost her partner and baby daddy to the same.

Angela Simmons observed that gun violence was a “disease” and “epidemic” in the USA. She stated that her organization works to reduce it while collaborating with renowned activist Erica Ford.

“By carrying this purse, I did not intend to promote gun violence in any way. It was a mistake that does not define who I am or my commitment to ending… To anyone who was hurt or offended by my actions, I offer my deepest apologies,” she added.

She wrapped up by once again extending her apologies and making it her “dedication” to promote peace for millions of Americans who have been “directly impacted.”

“While this incident was a misstep, I will not allow it to define my moral compass or my commitment to promoting peace and ending gun violence. Thank you for your continued support in this crucial mission,” her post wrapped.

Besides her official statement, the Queens native also shared a video of herself on Sunday night after the 2024 BET Awards ceremony. She set the record straight and claimed, “I’m not like that, never been like that, I’m not violent.”

Angela Simmons went on to explain how she had no intention of “ruffling anyone’s feathers” and simply chose the controversial accessory as a “cool fashion moment.”

Rev Run's daughter also clarified that she was “super, super peaceful” and didn’t mean to “harm” or “upset” anyone, and said “sorry” for her choice.

For those uninitiated, in 2018, Angela Simmons' former fiancé Sutton Tennyson was fatally gunned down outside his Atlanta home at the age of 37 following an argument. Their son, who is named after his father, was only 2 years old at the time. Reportedly, Tennyson’s murderer is now serving a life sentence in prison.

