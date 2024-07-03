“Ignacio and Leah's chemistry is crazy”: Love Island USA season 6 fans ship islanders

After the OG male islanders left Love Island USA’s original villa during the July 1, 2024 episode - new cast members entered the show. One of the newly added islanders is Ignacio Ferrari. After fans saw him and Leah having a few conversations together, they have begun to ship Ignacio and Leah. Some of them have expressed their thoughts on various social media platforms.

Sensing a spark between Ignacio and Leah, fans are rooting for a possible romance between the two. Moreover, Leah's previous partner, Miguel, has been pursuing other people in Casa Amor, a different villa.

During a conversation between Leah and Ignacio, fans saw signs of a potential romance. The two were seen discussing how English is not their first language, which is why neither of them are fluent in the language. The pair continued to talk about how they grew up speaking their native tongues, and fans loved it!

"ignacio and leah’s chemistry is crazy. i’m over here blushing watching them. him calling out her “boop” that she did to connor was so funny. he’s been paying attention to her even before casa #loveislandusa"

"RIGHT??? im gonna give her the benefit of the doubt and be like it’s day 1 so it’s fine if she misses miguel (especially since she knows he ain’t shit) and hope she gets to know the casa boys even more tmrw!!!"

"They giving me front winner vibes…."

"This is my new Leahship!!"

"I like that ignacio notices small details about her... Leah get on your zoom! #loveislandusa"

Who is Ignacio Ferrari on Love Island USA?

Ignacio Ferrari is one of the new islanders who entered the original villa along with 11 other participants. He is an international model from Argentina. He never misses his fitness routine and can do 200 squats at a stretch.

While his English is not that good on the show, he speaks fluent Portuguese. Also a belly dancer, Ignacio loves it when a woman sings for him. His celebrity crush is Ariana Grande, and he has come to Love Island USA to find a possible romantic connection.

Love Island USA: Leah's previous connection

Before Ignacio, Leah was partnered with Miguel, who left her to go to Casa Amor to have new experiences.

Seeing Ignacio and Leah, fans are on Ignacio's side, especially after watching Miguel pursue other people in Casa Amor, as seen in Love Island USA season 6.

Since Miguel's departure, Leah has been sad. With Ignacio's arrival, Leah might give him a chance, in the upcoming episodes of the show. It would be quite interesting to see what happens next as fans have already started to ship the two.

Fans can stream Love Island USA season 6 on Peacock Network.

