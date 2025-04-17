⁠“Invest in yourself”- Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary shares essential self-care tips

While season 16 of Shark Tank, is ongoing, fans who follow the show's investors avidly want to know their opinions on various topics in the world. The show catapulted the fame of these personalities, and they've now become icons for people to follow.

Kevin O'Leary, in one of many of his many advisory style videos, posted on his official Instagram channel on April 16, talking about the importance of self-care. He said:

"You invest in so many things as an investor but you also have to invest in yourself."

He went on to state the things that one needed to do to take care of oneself. He also stressed the importance of self and stated how it was more important to look after oneself than other things in life.

What Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary said about self-care

Stressing the importance of self-care, Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, stated that physical fitness and longevity were of importance. He advised the viewers to watch what they ate watch how much they drank. He also asked them not to do a lot of drugs because it was bad for them, and asked them to stay away from smoking as well.

"You've gotta exercise every day," he added.

He shared his self-care routine by adding that he liked taking his bike out every day for a 12-mile ride. He said he did this because he spent more time in Miami. He further stated that he also did some weights and stretching.

He stated that he was investing about an hour and a half every day in exercise. He also advised his viewers to be mindful about overeating and suggested they watch what they eat. He called mindful eating an "easy fix" and an "easy hack" because it felt great, and they were helping their body.

"Which is what you need. Wanna stay sharp? You need a sound body. Think about that," he concluded.

Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary's tips on making partnerships successful

Kevin O'Leary, a successful Shark Tank investor and a multi-millionaire, stated that to make a partnership successful and to maintain it, people had to follow a very simple rule. He asked them to listen and do so in the following ratio: he asked them to speak one-third of the time and listen in the remaining two-thirds of the time.

The Shark Tank celebrity stated that when partners didn't agree on a certain topic, they should listen to what each of them has to say about their views and ideas, and then present their debate in an orderly manner. He added that if none of the partners listened to anything, they would never be able to maintain their partnership. He stated that the same rule applied to relationships.

"Shut up and listen," he added.

Stating that the rule was key for successful relationships as well. Kevin O'Leary's comments, opinions, and tips on topics of his expertise, including finances, politics, and business, garner a lot of attention on social media and mainstream media.

He has been ahead when it came to breaking down changes that the new government envisions and is a spokesperson for foreign policies, cryptocurrencies, tariffs, and developmental changes in the economy.

For more updates on Kevin O'Leary, fans of Shark Tank can follow the star on Instagram, @kevinolearytv.

