⁠"Is this supposed to be funny?"— SNL fans react to Bass Lake Skit featuring Jack Black

Saturday Night Live or SNL season 50 aired a brand new episode on April 5, 2025, on NBC. The segment included various sketches, including one musical skit titled, Bass Lake featuring American comedian and actor, Jack Black.

The skit began with Jack Black telling the audience his band's name was Big Ricky and the Minnows and that they were set to host their potluck jam. The skit also featured Andrew Dismukes and Kenan Thompson. The three characters played a humorous song to the tune of one of John Mayer's songs.

Fans online reacted to the Saturday Night Live season 50 skit online and were critical of it. One person wrote on X:

"Is this supposed to be funny? SNL has fallen so far since the 90s. Sad."

"It is interesting how SNL does so many "musical" sketches when they are really bad at music and the music skits are almost never funny. Odd that they would focus on what they are worst at," a fan commented.

"The premise of a casual open mic thing but everyone's a bassist is funny, but how they chose to actually flesh that out is boring and what's worse, the actual music itself isn't funny... or even all that bass-forward," a tweet read.

Fans of Saturday Night Live season 50 called the skit "unwatchable":

"You guys should just pack it in. Show hasn’t been funny since Andy Kaufman days," a fan commented.

"That sketch was over before any funny started. If this is the highlight reel, I can't even imagine how unfunny the rest of the show was. Did your hired applause guy, point guns at everyone to make them clap? Jesus f*cking christ, this is bad," a tweet read.

Fans of SNL season 50 further said:

"Saturday Night Live is the worst show on TV anymore. I never watched this bullsh*t. It’s garbage every last bit of it," a person wrote.

"This skit didn’t appear to have a ending," a fan commented.

"I guess bass was never really missing from this song"— Jack Black pokes fun at Heidi Gardner during the Bass Lake skit in SNL

In SNL season 50's latest episode that streamed live on April 5, 2025, Jack Black made a guest appearance and participated in several skits. One such skit was the Bass Lake skit, during which the actor played Big Ricky from Big Ricky and the Minnows.

The premise of the skit was that the band had an open mic and all the musicians who came to join them on stage played bass. This included Kenan Thompson, Andrew Dismukes, and Heidi Gradner. When the female SNL cast member joined the band on stage, Jack asked production to get her a tambourine, but the latter told him she was a bass player. As the cast member began playing, Jack said:

"She's slapping it. I guess bass was never really missing from this song, huh?"

He said it changed the vibe of "Free Fallin'." He asked "Eddie" if he thought Tom Perry liked it, and the latter disagreed. The group sang Free Fallin' together as the audience laughed and Jack told them they hit their "quota" on the bass. He joked that the quality of the song felt like a "sinus infection."

The SNL character further welcomed musicians on the stage but told any other bassists to sit it out. Andrew entered the stage with spoons in his hand and said they were for "crack."

Fans of Saturday Night Live season 50 commented on the Bass Lake skit online and were critical of it.

Tune in every Saturday to watch new episodes of SNL season 50 on NBC.

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More