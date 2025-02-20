“It’s always good vibes”— The Kardashians star Kim on reuniting with Kanye to support daughter North’s Lion King debut

Episode 3 of The Kardashians season 6 on February 20 showed Kylie and Kendall taking over LA with their new collaboration of a drink. In the episode titled I Just Can't Wait to Be King, Scott was upset that his manager told him there was a lot on his plate. Hence, Khloé offered to help him train a new set of employees.

Kim took up the role of "Momager" as she accompanied North West, her eldest daughter with Kanye West, to the Hollywood Bowl for her performance. Kanye West also came for his daughter's performance and met his ex-wife, Kim. After getting divorced in 2022, Kim and Kanye have been co-parents to their four children, including North West.

In episode 3, talking about her meeting with Kanye, Kim said in a confessional:

"Kanye and I want the best for the kids, so any time we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes."

Ye and Kim praised North's performance backstage as the latter got emotional.

Kim and Kanye's meet on The Kardashians season 6 episode 3

Kim and Kanye, who divorced after seven years of marriage, share four children — North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5). After Kanye's cameo, Kim came to The Kardashians confessional to say that North's dad had been involved in her (North's) career and talents.

She added that Kanye even helped with the visuals that ran behind North's performance, which meant they met before in May 2024, when they worked on the graphics together. Talking about his idea, Kim explained:

"He's like, ‘Can we change the graphics to The Lion King?"

She agreed with Kanye's idea and believed it would improve production, so she asked the crew to incorporate it. After North was done giving her debut performance, Kanye gushed backstage, saying:

"Man, she did so good...What did you think?"

Kim replied that she was emotional and was crying from the side. In episode 2 of The Kardashians, which was released on February 13, Kim was seen talking about her heartbreak.

"When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person," Kim said as she talked about the hardest part about ending a marriage.

She added that they couldn't go back to that person but couldn't live with a new one either. Even though she and Kanye have both moved on after their divorce, with Kanye marrying Bianca Censori, Kim shared that it wasn't an outcome anyone wanted, but there was no other option.

New episodes of The Kardashians season 6 come out on Thursday, at 9 pm ET, on Hulu.

