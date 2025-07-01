“It’s definitely messed up”- Summer House’s Imrul opens up about being cut out of several scenes in the show

Reality television star Imrul Hassan, who appeared on Season 9 of Bravo’s Summer House, has seemingly expressed his disappointment after discovering he was edited out of several pivotal scenes during his time on the show.

Hassan mentioned in a candid episode of the Taylor Taylor Taylor Show podcast on Friday, June 27, 2025, that he was unable to share his mission. He also claimed that he was excluded from footage that portrayed his efforts to make amends with fellow cast members.

“But I’ve never seen, and I’ve talked to some of the people on the show as well , someone just getting edited out of a whole dinner scene,” he stated

The reality star claimed that he “tried to be respectful to the show and the process” and had not considered the edit too much during filming. He added that when he made an appearance on the season 9 reunion last month, he didn't think he got the worst edit.

Hassan also accepted responsibility for his actions in front of the camera at that point:

“There was some fault on my own too. I wasn’t as engaging as I wanted to be and whatever, things that happened through the season."

After watching the entire season, though, he seemed to have a different perception of his screen time. He claimed that he was completely removed from scenes without any reason.

“To have seen that the last few episodes where they just shut me out — you can still see my shadow in some of them, you know and there’s obviously cast photos from the weekend where I’m clearly there, that felt so disrespectful. I don’t know if I can get over that. It’s definitely messed up,” he said.

Although Imrul Hassan said that he had "fun" shooting the show during the summer of 2024, he also added that Bravo never had a clear direction where his story would go.

More about Summer House

Summer House is a reality television show featuring Bravo, which debuted in January 2017. The series revolves around a set of friends sharing summers at a house in the Hamptons, offering a mix of personal drama, relationship entanglements, and weekend partying.

In its ninth season, which aired in early 2025, Summer House introduced several new cast members, including Imrul Hassan. According to Bravo, he is a Bangladesh-American businessperson and real estate agent who was the first cast member of South Asian origin to land in the franchise.

According to US Weekly, Hassan himself explained that he appeared in the show intending to showcase his culture. He further added his desire to utilize the stage to publicize an English-language school he has founded in his home village; however, that part was edited out.

"Talking about my school that I was super excited about and they cut that out," he claimed.

Although Hassan was featured in several initial episodes of Season 9, viewers were quick to observe that his screen time started to decrease significantly midway through the season.

His exclusion from the reunion photo of the Summer House season 9, when the rest of the cast members appeared with host Andy Cohen, also sparked concerns. Hassan later explained via social media that he had walked off the set by the time the photo was taken and denied the idea that he had conflicted with the cast or producers.

On June 18, 2025, Imrul officially announced via Instagram story that he would not be returning for Summer House Season 10. He stated that it had been “an incredible opportunity” and expressed deep appreciation to fans, fellow cast members, and other individuals who have supported his charitable efforts.

