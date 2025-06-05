Summer House season 9 reunion part 2: Three off-camera moments explored

Summer House season 9, episode 17, titled Reunion Part 2, premiered on Bravo on June 4, 2025. The reunion episode brought back all of its prominent cast members to reflect on and share their thoughts about significant events that occurred during the season.

In the episode, Lindsay Hubbard revealed details about her relationship, while Paige DeSorbo discussed the future of her relationship with Craig. There were also some interesting moments that didn't make the final cut.

Bravo's The Daily Dish was on set during the filming of the reunion episode and shared four moments from it that were entertaining but did not air. Andy Cohen returned as host, joined by the Summer House cast, including Paige DeSorbo, Imrul Hassan, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Gabby Prescod, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Jesse Solomon, West Wilson, and Lexi Wood.

Three interesting Summer House season 9 reunion part 2 off-camera moments

Andy Cohen and the cast comment on the reunion set, and the cast looks

Andy Cohen entered the Summer House season 9 reunion episode, wearing a custom-made robe to match the Snoozefest-themed set.

After welcoming viewers, Andy began the episode by inviting the cast in small groups. Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller were the first to arrive, visibly impressed by the setup they had helped inspire. Paige even remarked that she had waited a long time to finally step onto the set.

When Carl entered alongside Lexi and took a seat on the couch, Andy jokingly commented that she had the best seat on the set, between Ciara and Lexi!

"Carl, you arguably have the best seat in the house between Ciara and Lexi!" he said.

Later in the segment, the host complimented Gabby and Lindsay, who arrived sporting new hairstyles. In response, Lindsay pointed out that her short-hair look was reminiscent of "OG Hubs."

Paige DeSorbo is frustrated with talking about her breakup with Craig Conover

Before filming for Summer House season 9 began, Andy sat down with Paige for a private conversation. The host asked the reality star if she was ready to answer more questions about her breakup with Craig Conover.

Paige was tired of being asked about her relationship with Craig and how it ended. So, without hesitation, she jokingly responded to Andy's question, saying that she was "sick of hearing" about herself.

"I don't say this often, but I'm sick of hearing about myself," the Summer House star responded to Andy's question.

The reality TV star sarcastically suggested that there might be at least one fan with a new question about her recent breakup.

A fun banter between the exes

Lindsay and Carl were part of another pre-filming conversation that didn't make the edit. However, their conversation was a bit more wholesome than the previous interaction. Former Summer House couple Lindsay and Carl used to live together when they were dating. However, after their break-up, Lindsay moved into a new apartment.

When the two met before the filming of the reunion episode, Lindsay mentioned that she had brought in some of Carl's mail that was mistakenly delivered to her apartment. Carl decided to go along with his former girlfriend's setup and asked her if she had received "anything good" in his mail.

Lindsay jokingly responded with "a blow-up doll." This response caught Kyle's attention, who added "some lube" to Lindsay's already hilarious jab, before ending the conversation by saying "thank you" while wearing a smile on his face.

Summer House season 9 episodes are available on Bravo and Peacock.

