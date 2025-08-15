  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • Kris Jenner launches new media company Kris Jenner Productions: Everything we know so far

Kris Jenner launches new media company Kris Jenner Productions: Everything we know so far

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 15, 2025 01:05 GMT
Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding - Source: Getty
Kris Jenner files trademark for her own production company (Image via Luigi Iorio/GC Images)

Businesswoman, entrepreneur, and the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner, has another business venture on the horizon, and it's one separate from the family's interests. Jenner has reportedly filed the legal documents to launch her own production company, and she's keeping the "Kardashian" name out of it.

Ad

According to a new trademark filing obtained by TMZ, Jenner Communications Inc. had filed the new mark for a new business called Kris Jenner Productions. The trademark reportedly covers producing and developing TV shows. It will also allow Jenner to create pop culture content for the internet and other entertainment services.

Kris Jenner Productions will cover the same business model as the family's existing production company. Her company trademarked Kardashian Jenner Productions in 2022, just as the Kardashians were about to launch their new Hulu series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Kris Jenner at the Met Gala (Image via James Devaney/GC Images)
Kris Jenner at the Met Gala (Image via James Devaney/GC Images)

However, while Kardashian Jenner Productions is the family's production company, Kris Jenner Productions appears to be solely her venture. While she has been beside the business operations of the family's onscreen content, the new brand appears to be catered towards creating programs distinct from the Kardashian-Jenner brand, giving her a diverse business interest.

Ad

A look at Kris Jenner's business ventures

Besides starring in 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the six seasons of The Kardashians when the original show ended, Jenner has been behind the family's media empire for a long time. She's been an executive producer of KUWTK for over a dozen seasons, among other KUWTK spinoffs.

The family franchise has since been involved in many other ventures, from tell-all autobiographies to skincare, clothing, and more. She also executive-produced the family's show on Hulu, The Kardashians, and Kim Kardashian's upcoming Hulu legal drama, All's Fair.

Ad
Ad

Jenner also has stakes in her kids' business ventures, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, she co-founded KKW Beauty with Kim Kardashian, which earned a $1 billion valuation in 2020 after cosmetics conglomerate Coty Inc. paid $200 million for a 20% stake in the company. At that time, Jenner reportedly owned 8% of KKW Beauty, which is worth around $8 million.

The same narrative applies in Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, in which Coty Inc. acquired a 51% stake in 2019 for $600 million. The family's matriarch reportedly had a 10% stake in the company, but half of that was sold in the deal with Coty, leaving her with 5% that is reportedly worth $30 million.

Ad

Outside of appearing on television in the family's reality TV show, she is also the manager of her five daughters' careers, earning her the "momager" moniker. She runs the LA-based Jenner Communications and has released various books relating to the family.

Jenner published her autobiography, Kris Jenner...and All Things Kardashian, in 2011, and a cookbook of all Kardashian-Jenner family favorites in 2014. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Jenner is worth around $170 million, a significant chunk of the family's $2.8 billion combined net worth.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Kris Jenner and what her next ventures will be, as well as any new projects from her new production company.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications