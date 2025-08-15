Kris Jenner launches new media company Kris Jenner Productions: Everything we know so far

Businesswoman, entrepreneur, and the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner, has another business venture on the horizon, and it's one separate from the family's interests. Jenner has reportedly filed the legal documents to launch her own production company, and she's keeping the &quot;Kardashian&quot; name out of it.According to a new trademark filing obtained by TMZ, Jenner Communications Inc. had filed the new mark for a new business called Kris Jenner Productions. The trademark reportedly covers producing and developing TV shows. It will also allow Jenner to create pop culture content for the internet and other entertainment services.Kris Jenner Productions will cover the same business model as the family's existing production company. Her company trademarked Kardashian Jenner Productions in 2022, just as the Kardashians were about to launch their new Hulu series.Kris Jenner at the Met Gala (Image via James Devaney/GC Images)However, while Kardashian Jenner Productions is the family's production company, Kris Jenner Productions appears to be solely her venture. While she has been beside the business operations of the family's onscreen content, the new brand appears to be catered towards creating programs distinct from the Kardashian-Jenner brand, giving her a diverse business interest.A look at Kris Jenner's business venturesBesides starring in 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the six seasons of The Kardashians when the original show ended, Jenner has been behind the family's media empire for a long time. She's been an executive producer of KUWTK for over a dozen seasons, among other KUWTK spinoffs.The family franchise has since been involved in many other ventures, from tell-all autobiographies to skincare, clothing, and more. She also executive-produced the family's show on Hulu, The Kardashians, and Kim Kardashian's upcoming Hulu legal drama, All's Fair. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJenner also has stakes in her kids' business ventures, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, she co-founded KKW Beauty with Kim Kardashian, which earned a $1 billion valuation in 2020 after cosmetics conglomerate Coty Inc. paid $200 million for a 20% stake in the company. At that time, Jenner reportedly owned 8% of KKW Beauty, which is worth around $8 million.The same narrative applies in Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, in which Coty Inc. acquired a 51% stake in 2019 for $600 million. The family's matriarch reportedly had a 10% stake in the company, but half of that was sold in the deal with Coty, leaving her with 5% that is reportedly worth $30 million.Outside of appearing on television in the family's reality TV show, she is also the manager of her five daughters' careers, earning her the &quot;momager&quot; moniker. She runs the LA-based Jenner Communications and has released various books relating to the family.Jenner published her autobiography, Kris Jenner...and All Things Kardashian, in 2011, and a cookbook of all Kardashian-Jenner family favorites in 2014. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Jenner is worth around $170 million, a significant chunk of the family's $2.8 billion combined net worth.Stay tuned for more news and updates on Kris Jenner and what her next ventures will be, as well as any new projects from her new production company.