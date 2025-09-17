‘Love Is Blind’ contestant sues Netflix over unpaid wages and inhumane working conditions 

Former Love Is Blind contestant Stephen Richardson has sued Netflix and the other producers of the show, Kinetic Content and Delirium TV. He alleges that the producers subjected the contestants to inhumane working conditions and took control over their lives.

Richardson was part of the seventh season of the show, which premiered on October 2, 2024. On Monday, September 15, he filed a lawsuit in a California superior court against its producers, alleging inhuman working conditions, and unpaid wages, among other things.

The lawsuit also states that the cast were bound in NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements) to not let the alleged misbehaviour come out in public. Richardson alleges that the working conditions have been poor in the last four seasons of Love Is Blind. It also states that it might not be limited to this show. Moreover, the lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

More about ex-Love Is Blind contestant Stephen Richardson's lawsuit against Netflix and Co.

Along with Netflix, Richardson has named Kinetic Content and Delirium TV as defendants in his lawsuit. Along with the accusations of inhumane working conditions, the lawsuit also alleges that the contestants were "misclassified" as independent contractors.

The lawsuit states (via Deadline):

“Defendants willfully misclassified and upon information and belief continue to misclassify Plaintiff, the Class Members, and Aggrieved Employees, including those holding positions as ‘Contestant,’ ‘Participant,’ ‘Cast Member,’ and similar job titles (herein referred to as the ‘Cast’), as independent contractors.”

Further detailing the alleged inhumane working conditions, the lawsuit adds that the,

“combination of sleep deprivation, isolation, lack of food, and an excess of alcohol all either required, enabled, or encouraged by Defendants contributed to inhumane working conditions and altered mental state for the Cast.”

“Defendants exercised substantial control over every aspect of the Cast’s lives during production, including the Cast’s time, access to food and drinks, sleeping arrangements, and contact with family and friends and other persons outside of production,” it added.

The lawsuit even alleges that the contestants weren't allowed to move around on their own free will during the production.

Former Love Is Blind contestant Renee Poche also filed a lawsuit against producers

In 2024, Renee Poche had also filed a lawsuit against Kinetic Content and Delirium TV. She alleged the Love Is Blind producers of intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of California labor codes. Poche was on Love Is Blind Season 4, which premiered on March 4, 2023.

Kinetic Content and Delirium TV, however, filed a case against Poche, alleging a breach of the NDA and demanding $4 million in damages. In an interview with Variety, published in January 2024, Poche said:

“I believe Delirium is trying to silence the abuse that occurs behind the cameras and ruin me for telling the truth. I felt it was only right to let others know the truth of what all of the castmates had to endure.”

Stephen Richardson's lawsuit also mentions a similar NDA to Poche, where he has to pay just over $97,000 for alleged breaches. Both cases are still ongoing.

