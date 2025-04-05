Married at First Sight alum Georges breaks silence over secret relationship with Love Island: All Stars' Ekin-Su, alleges infidelity 

Married at First Sight UK alum Georges Berthonneau, who appeared on the reality show recently, made major revelations about his dating life. In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, published on April 3, 2025, the reality star claimed that he was in an "intimate" and "intense" relationship with famed television personality Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu while she took part in Love Island: All Stars season 2.

The MAFS UK star confirmed he was in a 10-month-long relationship with Ekin-Su and that she betrayed him by pursuing a relationship with Curtis Pritchard. He also alleged that the Love Island: All Stars cast member reached out to him after the finale, but he broke up with her because he didn't want to be in a relationship with someone who had "another boyfriend."

"It's a fact she cheated on me with him, she was on national TV and said yes to being another man's girlfriend," he said during the interview.

"I got played"— Married at First Sight UK alum Georges accuses Ekin-Su of gaslighting him

During the MailOnline interview, Georges made several revelations about his secret relationship with Ekin-Su, including that she asked him not to date other women while she participated in the ITV show. The Married at First Sight UK star said he "begged" Ekin not to go on Love Island: All Stars and that even her friends told her not to because of their relationship. He further stated that his now ex-girlfriend said she "needed to do it for her career."

"I got played. She gaslit me," he added.

The Married at First Sight UK alum also said that as a couple, they laid down rules for the female reality star to follow to maintain respect for Georgas, which included not going beyond sharing a kiss with the other islanders. He further revealed that before Ekin left for Love Island, they cried together for three days because it was "such an emotional time." He added that he was broken by her decision which almost led to them breaking up.

However, the former reality television couple decided to see things through, but Ekin-Su betrayed him when she accepted Curtis's proposal to be his girlfriend. While further chiming in on the nature of their relationship, Georges said that Ekin-Su had met his family and extended family at events. He also said that she met the Love Island: All Stars cast member's mother and brother.

Georges further said that they told each other they loved one another only after dating for six weeks and that he fell in love with her. The Married at First Sight UK alum further said that they had special nicknames for one another, and that Ekin called him Bear while he referred to her as Olive.

Georges further commented on how much of the dating show he watched and said that he only watched a few episodes, but was unable to stay unaware of Ekin-Su's shenanigans since it was all over the internet.

"It was horrible, every single second of it. I felt like I was living the same nightmare every day," he added.

The Married at First Sight UK star sought therapy in light of Ekin-Su's time on the dating show because he would cry every week and was broken by it.

While Ekin-Su didn't directly respond to Georges claims, an insider close to Ekin claimed that Ekin and George were not "exclusive" and that the female reality star was actively using the dating app, Raya, before she entered the villa.

Fans can stream Ekin-Su and Curtis's relationship unfold by streaming Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITVX.

