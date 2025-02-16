"Seemed a bit performative" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Curtis asking Ekin to be his girlfriend

Love Island: All Stars Season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on Friday, February 14, 2025. The segment saw the remaining islanders celebrate Valentine's Day while one couple made things official.

Ad

During the segment, Curtis told Ekin about his conversation with his brother. He added that his brother told him that his parents liked Ekin and told her that his feelings towards her were "unbelievable." He recalled telling her that he would ask her out after the show but couldn't think of a reason to wait and asked her in the villa.

Fans of the ITV reality show commented on Curtis asking Ekin-Su to be his girlfriend while on the show and didn't believe he was being genuine. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

Love Island: All Stars fans react to Curtis asking Ekin to be his girlfriend (Image via X/@Cee_Butterfly_)

"I don’t know. Kinda wish Curtis didn’t ask Ekin to be his girlfriend just then. Seemed a bit….. performative."

Ad

"Wowwww Curtis actually asked Ekinsu!! To be his girlfriend ! Surely he must like her because he hasn’t even had many and this would be far fetched right ? But hey hope it works out for her cause I just don’t fully believe him," a fan commented.

"Curtis pulling the girlfriend stunt is so euughh. And you guys want these people to win?" a tweet read.

Ad

Some fans of Love Island: All Stars were happy for the couple:

"Awwwww Curtis and Ekin are adorable, their little giggles!! I never thought I'd say this but I think Curtis and Ekin are the strongest and most genuine couple in there. My winners," a person wrote.

"Ekin su and Curtis are actually cute together, I can’t believe how much they’ve grown on me," a fan commented.

Ad

"Curtis and Ekin are boyfriend and girlfriend I’m so happy for them!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars Season 2 further said:

"They will do anything to win. Didn't last a week as exclusive now before the final they are bf and gf," a person wrote.

"They look so good together," a fan commented.

Ad

"I just thought to myself why wait" — Curtis asks Ekin-Su to be his girlfriend in Love Island: All Stars Season 2

Ad

In Love Island: All Stars Season 2 Episode 33, aired on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025, on ITV. During the segment, the male islanders spoke to their friends and family, including Curtis, who spoke to his brother AJ. Curtis revealed his brother had so many good things to say about him and Ekin-Su.

The Love Island: All Stars Season 2 cast member said his brother told him that "mom and dad love it" and loved Ekin. He added they liked how the female islander stood her ground and opened up about his feelings towards her.

Ad

Curtis said he "genuinely" meant that his feelings towards her were "unbelievable" and said he knew he was going to ask Ekin to be his girlfriend after the show.

"So I just thought to myself why wait until we leave this place? Its Valentine's Day," Curtis said.

The two laughed as Curtis admitted to being bad at "this stuff" and said he already thought of Ekin-Su as his girlfriend and asked if she would officially be his girlfriend. The female islander hid her face and said she felt shy.

Ad

"Will you be my girlfriend?" Curtis asked again.

Ekin asked if she could answer in a different way and kissed the Love Island: All Stars Season 2 cast member.

Ad

Fans of the ITV reality show commented on Curtis asking Ekin-Su out online and questioned his intentions.

Tune in on Sunday, February 16, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Love Island: All Stars Season 2 on ITV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback